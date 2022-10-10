The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1882: Wednesday afternoon about three o’clock a young man by the name of H. Boxdale, who was working in a saw mill near the head of Silver Creek, was cleaning out the saw pit.
He slipped and fell so that his right foot came in contact with the circular saw, and the result was that his foot was sawed nearly completely off at the broadest part between the toe and the instep.
Dr. Overholt was called and went up late at night. He dressed the foot and left the man in good shape. He will be brought down this evening and placed in the county hospital.
The Salida Mail, Oct. 10, 1922: Salida business men are now taking a whole hearted interest in Bonanza and it will not be long until the road connecting the camp with Salida will be built.
Several automobile parties of Salida businessmen visited the camp Sunday.
Ralph W. Unger went over with a stock of merchandise and opened a branch store in the town.
B.B. Basore, president of the Commercial National bank, went over to spend the day.
Con Waggoner and Frank Hale spent the day in the camp.
Dr. A.O. Wilson and wife, and mother, and Mrs. Ivers, mother of Mrs. Wilson, Orville Wilson, wife, son and James W. Calloway and wife visited the camp Sunday.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 11, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. O.H. Cochran of Eldorado Springs, Mo., who were on a hunting trip near Gunnison, lost over $1,000 worth of hunting equipment and personal belongings Friday when their tent was destroyed by fire.
The loss was not discovered until they returned to camp in the evening. They did not know what caused the fire.
They left today for their home after spending the night at the Koenig Tourist Court.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 13, 1972: The Colorado State Patrol reports only one minor accident during the past 24-hour period.
The minor accident occurred when R.P. Breaux, of Baton Rouge, La., was traveling up Tenderfoot in a 1967 Chevrolet met head on with a 1967 Jeep being operated by J.M. Burney, 22, of Howard, Colo.
Burney’s vehicle stopped, but the Breaux auto skidded backwards for 15 feet, the report shows.
The Chevrolet sustained $200 damage and the Jeep $45.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1997: Construction at the River Bend Apartment Complex on Holman Avenue can continue undeterred, thanks to the results of Tuesday’s special election.
Salida voters, in a clean sweep, chose not to repeal two existing city ordinances and halt the construction of the moderate-income housing complex despite the efforts of the Annexation Repeal Committee to the contrary.
Voters chose to keep the River Bend property inside Salida city limits and allow developer Dr. David Cordes to continue under a high-density zone.
