140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1882: The night watchman at the depot last night took in and turned over to the town marshal a man who was found in a freight car preparing to steal a ride to Pueblo, the car seal having been broken to gain entrance.
The man says he was let into the car by a brakeman who contracted to carry him to Pueblo for two dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 21, 1922: The Salida Auto Company has installed a Heald cylinder grinding machine, the only one of its kind in Colorado outside of Denver.
The machine weighs several tons and cost $3,000. It is used only for grinding motor cylinders.
Heretofore all of this class of work has been shipped to Denver.
Mr. Goddard expects to receive orders from all western and southern Colorado.
The machine makes the cylinder perfectly true and as good as new.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 17, 1947: Holy Cross Abbey’s amateur boxing sensations are to fight in Salida.
The brilliant ringmen from Canon City will swoop into town and make a valiant attempt to hammer their way to victory in the Salida Flying club’s mighty A.A.U. Gloves tournament that gets under way amid flying gloved fists a week from next Monday night.
“We intend to match up the toughest, roughest, best fighters of the whole list on the first night in order to start thing off with a bang,” Les Showers, co-director said.
Salida’s favorite amateur fighting men went through their last free public workout last night, upstairs over Jack Hamilton’s Salida Frozen Lockers, across from Costello’s Garage.
After last night the locals train in secret behind closed doors as they apply finishing touches to their condition for their torrid fights with invading foreman in the mammoth tourney.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 18, 1972: A group of volunteer soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kan., was to start a 1,250-mile journey by raft in Climax Tuesday as part of the “New Army’s” adventure training.
The mission - called “Arkansas River Trace,” using the pioneer era definition of trace as “a way followed or path taken”- will follow the entire length of the Arkansas through four states - Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The group intends to cover the distance in six weeks.
The Army said the purpose of the exercise is to provide interesting and challenging training for troops and to conduct ecological surveys for the Environmental Protection Agency.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 21, 1997: According to Dick Dunn of Colorado State University’s Rural Education Program, anyway you look at the schools of R-32-J, there is dire need for more space.
And obtaining more space ultimately means a new middle school in the district.
The proposed middle school would cost an estimated $3.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.