The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: It is said that a man in Salida is trying to invent a scheme to bottle up sunshine and send it to eastern localities where there is a shortage in this commodity.
The supply here is inexhaustible; if the plan succeeds there is millions in it.
The Salida Mail, March 6, 1923: The Lions club will pay the expenses of any tourist, who is unable to cross Poncha Pass because of a snow blockade.
This is the advertisement the Lions decided last night to send to all tourists centers.
Reports have gained circulation in the state that Poncha Pass is not open and many cars which otherwise would have come this way have been rerouted.
W.L. Philbin received a telephone call from the State Highway commission in Denver asking if the pass is open and he informed them that it had been open all winter.
The Salida Daily Mail, March 8, 1948: Grant Alexander has sold his Wholesale Candy and Tobacco business to Harold Woods and F.O. Williams, son-in-law to Mr. Woods.
They took possession today.
Mr. Woods formerly operated a billiard parlor on East First Street, which he recently sold to Glen Newman.
Mr. Alexander, who had operated the business for 20 years has no present plans.
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1973: Leonard J. Harvey, 44, of Parkdale, pleaded not guilty in Chaffee County Court today to a charge of theft of 40 bales of hay from the Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales, Inc. Friday afternoon.
Harvey was arrested by Sgt. James C. Roll, at 4 p.m., Friday for allegedly stealing the hay valued at less than $100.
The sheriff’s department was alerted by employees of the sales barn, when Harvey drove away apparently without paying.
The Mountain Mail, March 16, 1998: A last ditch effort by Colorado legislators to save the Towner rail line in eastern Colorado may impact the future of the Tennessee Pass line, said a local state representative.
Rep. Carl Miller (D-Leadville) said last week he and Rep. Jack Taylor (R-Steamboat Springs) plan to introduce a bill into the House this week that would set aside $10.2 million in state funds to acquire the 22-mile rail freight line form North Avondale Junction to Towner.
An identical bill will be introduced into the Senate this week, Miller noted.
“Then we want to go to the Tennessee Pass line,” Miller said.
The most recent chain of events to save the Towner line began Tuesday when Se, Jim Rizzuto, (D-Swink), won support from fellow Joint Budget Committee members to add the Towner line purchase to the state’s $404-million capital construction budget.
