140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1881: Salida had a narrow escape from fire Sunday night.
Mr. Moll was awakened just before daylight Monday morning and found his room full of smoke and his bed on fire.
He says he can’t account for the fire.
It is probable that he went to bed with a cigar in his mouth and being very tired fell asleep and let the cigar fall out of his mouth and thus set his bed on fire.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 19, 1921: The Hortense Hot Springs pool and grounds around the hotel are being greatly improved.
The pool has been widened into one large pool. New dressing rooms have been built.
Two fountains of cobblestones add beauty to the surroundings. A rustic pavilion of cobblestones and quaking aspen boughs lighted with electric lights is under construction.
It is becoming a very popular resort.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 12, 1946: Dudley Thurmond, one-armed veteran of the first World War, told the police he was standing at the corner of Lower F and Sackett Streets at 11:45 o’clock last night, when Trivinio Valdez, 44, whom he had never seen before, rushed up to him, seized his hand and bit him on the wrist. Thurmond said he hurried away across the street, but that Trivinio followed, and at the intersection of the alley, between First and Sackett, attacked him with a knife.
Thurmond had two gashes across his hand, plus the teeth marks. Valdez was arrested and Thurmond is being held as a witness.
Chief of Police Masters says Valdez is no stranger to the Salida police. According to the chief, Valdez was fired from an extra railroad work gang at Marshall Pass because he was accused of being a trouble maker, that he created a disturbance on July 5, and that he flourished a knife on that occasion also.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1971: Officials from four counties chased a California car driven by suspects in a theft committed Thursday after 7 p.m. in Buena Vista, police said today.
Bob Willcox of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said that the car reportedly drove into Sander’s Mobil Station in Buena Vista for service. While Bobby Jones, Jr., son of a Buena Vista policeman, was servicing the car, the four men apparently went into the station where they took about $100 from the cash register.
Jones discovered the larceny as the car was leaving and notified authorities. The car, a 1970 black and white Chevrolet, was headed north, according to Willcox.
Sheriff’s officers from Buena Vista, Gunnison, Leadville and Pitkin County, in addition to the Buena Vista Police Department and officials of the state game and fish department chased the car and were on the lookout for the suspects. Officials have clues as to the identity and whereabouts of the suspects. Investigation is continuing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1996: A fire burned down the sign atop the Windmill Restaurant at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire appeared to have started within the neon lighting element, and spread to the rest of the sign, part of the structure itself and the facade above the roof, causing an estimated $6,000 in damage.
Two trucks from the Salida Fire Department responded, along with employees of the South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Chaffee County Ambulance.
No one was injured in the fire.
