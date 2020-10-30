140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1880: The Nathrop Press, in speaking of the manner in which Buena Vista is working to secure the county seat says:
“We are cognizant of a certain newspaper man whose fingers are none too clean in the matter of sale, and we know of another person who has refused $500 for his influence in that town’s favor.
We do not believe the voters of Chaffee county will favor or countenance any such process of securing their votes.
We believe them to be honest and have faith that they will maintain their honor by upholding an honest ballot.”
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 2, 1920: Witches, ghosts and goblins held sway Saturday evening when the members of the Sophomore Class of the Salida High School and a few invited friends enjoyed a Hallowe’en party at the Assembly Hall.
The main hall was decorated in a unique manner with witches, black cats and jack o’ lanterns and a large stuffed black cat in one corner of the room held walnut shells, containing each person’s fortune.
Various Hallowe’en games were played, everyone unmasking as they played “Going to Jerusalem.”
Dancing was then indulged in, after which an elaborate lunch was served, the guests being seated at two large tables, each of which had as a centerpiece a large pumpkin.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1945: Virgil Edwards, manager of the Salida theatre, reports the largest crowd ever in the theatre attended the free Hallowe’en show Wednesday evening put on by the merchants.
A parade with the children in various costumes, led by the high school band, preceded the picture show.
Over 750 children were given treats from the stage of the theatre after the picture. Twenty-five prizes were awarded to those having the most unique costumes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 2, 1970: Halloween in Salida was a pleasant affair.
Spooks and candy galore prevailed at the annual Halloween parade sponsored by local police.
Jaycees passed out 500 pounds of candy, donated by local merchants, Saturday afternoon in Alpine Park.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 24, 1995: Tony Zielinko and his family were busy setting up their annual display of Halloween horrors Tuesday afternoon. The animated creatures came to life at dusk and performed throughout the evening. Then, as the moon disappeared behind a cloud, the vampires, witches, ghosts and goblins mysteriously disappeared for another year.
