140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1881: Five miles from Salida are the celebrated Poncha Springs. The water of these springs, like all the best mineral springs of the mountains are celebrated for their curative properties for certain diseases. They are a sure cure for rheumatism, always give relief to scrofulous and blood diseases and are beneficial to consumptives.
The springs are high up on the mountain side and it is expected that before a great while arrangements will be perfected for carrying the water through pipes to the town of Poncha and this town. A company has been organized with that object in view.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 7, 1921: Is a pool hall a proper place for boys of twelve to eighteen year to frequent?
Do parents know that their sons are frequenting such places?
Do parents know that there are many boys in Salida who cannot earn money fast enough to spend it at the pool tables?
It is to the best interest of the boys that they should learn to play pool instead of baseball, football, tennis and other pastimes suited to youth?
Will the pool hall make a real man out of a boy?
Should a boys’ pool hall be sanctioned by law or authority? If you think not tell the city council to put an end to this traffic in boys and keep telling the council until it heeds you.
There are some people so anxious to save men and make them better that they lie awake nights thinking on new plans. But the boys can take care of themselves.
Is it any recommendation for Salida to say that we have good schools and many churches if we must also admit to a prospective locator that we have pool halls open to boys.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 5, 1946: Farm real estate values in Colorado have continued to rise and are now 107 percent above the prewar average for 1935 to 1939, reports Thomas H. Summers, agricultural economist for the Colorado A & M college extension service at Fort Collins.
Of all the states in the union, only Kentucky has shown a greater increase in farm real estate values. Throughout the nation as a whole, farm lane values increased 60 percent of their prewar average.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 5, 1971: Alert Ambulance will no longer continue its service to the Salida area after this month unless a new underwriter can be found, Frank Carter, an employee of the ambulance service, told City Council Monday night.
Robert Smith, a Pueblo underwriter, notified Carter he could not afford to continue the ambulance service after Jan. 31.
Carter will try to find another underwriter and will investigate alternative ambulance service and report in two weeks at the next council meeting. Smith owns one of the two ambulance units and the equipment inside the vehicle. The other vehicle belongs to the city.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 5, 1996: New Poncha Springs Town Manager and Clerk Laurie Danmiller has found the best of both worlds in the Heart of the Rockies.
As an avid fan of outdoor activities who has worked in the recreation field for most of her career, Danmiller said she feels finding a job in an area surrounded by opportunities to get outdoors is one of the best things that could have happened to her.
