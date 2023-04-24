140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 28, 1883: Mr. Henderson, a prominent farmer near Poncha Springs, had a cow killed on Sunday evening by three men.
The animal was found with her throat cut in a cabin and a steak cut out of her.
A calf three days old was untouched.
The outrage occurred in a cabin occupied by three cowboys, and it is supposed to be the outcome of an old feud.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 27, 1923: Only one more tower remains to be constructed on the Rawley tramline and this will be finished in a couple of weeks.
The Colorado power company is installing a new set of transformers and getting the power in shape for operations on June 1.
Two hundred fifty men now are employed on the payroll of the Rawley and more will be put to work as soon as the mine begins shipping.
The completion of the tramway and mill is a big event in Salida history because the Rawley mine is the biggest industry in the Salida territory and will do much to cause a big business revival here.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 15, 1948: B.P.O Elks No. 808 will sponsor a dance for the benefit of the The Legion’s Drum and Bugle Corps, at 9:30 o’clock Saturday May 1, at the Elks Home. Paul Simmons will furnish the music.
The advance ticket sale begins today with expectations that everyone will purchase a ticket to this dance whether they attend or not.
The Drum Corps in Salida is reorganizing.
It once held a State Championship for three years and is out to repeat.
The drum corps needs new instruments and uniforms and the proceeds from this dance is for that purpose.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 25, 1973: A half century in the gas industry has come to a close with the resignation of Marion Chelf as vice president of the board of directors of Salida Gas Service Company.
The well-known Salida businessman made his plans known at a recent meeting of the firm’s directors.
He cited health reasons as the cause for stepping down.
Chelf will be replaced as vice president by Mary Ann Chelf and Kirk Gibbs has been elected to the board.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 20, 1998: It’s been a long time coming, but recycling is finally visible on Chaffee County’s horizon.
The local buzz is that recycling bins for glass, tin, aluminum, newspaper and, eventually, cardboard, will be set up at various locations throughout the county by fall.
Nothing is set in stone quite yet, but the pieces for the Upper Arkansas Regional Recycling Program are starting to fall into place, said Judy Lohnes, director of the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments.
UAACOG is administering the program, expected to encompass Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and perhaps in the future, Custer counties.
Participants in Chaffee County are starting to come forward.
Last week county commissioners signed a letter of intent to participate in the recycling program.
Poncha Springs has also signed the agreement.
Buena Vista and Salida have received copies of the agreement, though the have yet to sign them.
