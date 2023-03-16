140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: Salida should have a brewery.
She has all the facilities to make a success of the enterprise.
Good water; good railroad facilities; centrally located to supply all the towns and cities west, south, and north and an immense home consumption.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 16, 1923: The Rawley Mine management expects to have the mill and the tramway completed by May 1, when operations at the mine will commence in earnest.
A large increase in the payroll will be made because a big force of miners will be put to work besides the men employed in the mill and on the tram.
The buckets for the tramway are now being made at the smelter where eight men are employed.
Thousands of feet of shaft ladders also are being made for the mine in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 9, 1948: Mayor Doveton expects to meet soon with railroad officials to discuss a new bridge across the river to replace the one recently condemned.
People going to and from the shops are now required to cross on the F street bridge.
The foot bridge was not only a convenience to the employes, but enabled volunteer railroad firemen to get to the shops quickly when an alarm was sounded.
Also in cases of personal injury or sickness, the bridge afforded a quick and convenient route to the hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1973: Two planes carried 26 American prisoners of war across the Pacific today toward reunions with families and friends.
Among them was the longest held American POW, Army Maj. Floyd J. Thompson, to be met by a 9-year-old son he has never seen.
Also in the group which left Clark Air Base in the Philippines in C141 StarLifters Sunday evening were Phillip W. Manhard, 51, of McLean, Va., the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat held captive, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. Flynn, 36, of Colorado Springs, freed by the Chinese.
The other 25 are the last of 134 military men and six civilians freed last week in Hanoi by the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese.
By North Vietnamese count, 147 American prisoners are still to be released by March 28.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1998: Television news magazine 20/20 will be running a 26-minute segment on Ray Smith, focusing on his abuse at the hands of some citizens of Gilpin County, official indifference to that abuse and the subsequent $700,000 judgement against the county in Smith’s favor.
Jerry Kuhlman of Toko Mas Productions, writer, director, cameraman and producer of a biographical film on Smith, consulted on the piece.
Kuhlman said Monday he had been contacted by the New York City-based television producers that the segment will air on 20/20, March 20.
The piece got the final green light a couple of weeks ago,” Kuhlman said. “They obviously consider this a major story; they don’t usually devote 26 minutes to a single segment on the show.
Smith was beaten, stoned, set upon by dogs and hung upside down in his cabin.
When he reported the assaults to law enforcement he met with indifference and racial epithets and incidents were never investigated, or only given casual scrutiny.
Smith was living in Salida when Gilpin County finally paid the court-ordered judgement.
