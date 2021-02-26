140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1881: Last Tuesday night while the ball was in progress at the Hawkins Hotel, Charley Miller, who is something of a stranger in these parts, took it into his head to lay in a supply of overcoat. Accordingly he seized, levied upon and appropriated unto his own use and benefit an overcoat that belongs to H.A. Jackson, the same being in the office of the hotel aforesaid. He took it up town and in a very few minutes had sold it to a man in Fielding’s saloon for five dollars. The coat was new and really worth several times five dollars, hence suspicion. Marshal Morgan was soon on track of the culprit and took him in. The next day he was taken before Judge Mix, when he plead guilty and was sent up for forty-five days.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 4, 1921: One of the biggest cattle companies in the state was organized in Salida this week, when the George W. Means Land and Cattle company files articles of incorporation.
The company has consolidated all the holdings of the late George W. Means, including the land and buildings in Saguache, Gunnison and Chaffee counties.
All the stock of the company is owned by the wife and children of the late George W. Means.
Clarence H. Means is president, Mrs. Cora D. Means vice-president, Truman I. Means treasurer and these wit Rhoda Pearl Large and Cora Velma Means constitute the board of directors.
C.D. Gloyd was elected secretary of the company and the office of the company will be located at the Gloyd agency.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 26, 1946: The city council has appropriated $25,000 for street paving to be done this summer. Prices are being obtained on oil and on asphalt base, and arrangements are being made to use the equipment owned by Cañon City.
Cañon City officials agreed to lease the equipment on condition that their own men operate it. This is agreeable to the Salida City Council. It will save the expense of purchasing new equipment, to be needed only for a few seasons, and the responsibility for the care of the machinery.
During the four years of war the City Council set aside the customary amount for street improvements although no materials were available. This fund now amounts to $40,000, which is invested in War bonds. The city will pay cash for the improvements. A large part of the city can be paved with the funds saved in the last four years.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1971: Salida and Buena Vista will soon receive their new telephone books in the mail, according to Clint Kreutzer, Mountain Bell exchange manager. Delivery of the directory is scheduled for next week.
A total of 9,700 copies will be distributed in the area. Listings in the local telephone book are for Salida, Buena Vista and Fairplay.
The new book contains a combined total of 104 white and yellow pages.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1996: Two local teams finished among the top three teams in the second annual Media Challenge Saturday at the Monarch Ski Area.
The KVRH-FM team of Patrick Lee, Sue Conroe and J.W. Wilder finished second, while The Mountain Mail team of Mary Baranczyk, Christa Walker and Mark Wiard took third place.
The Colorado Sports Magazine team of Michelle Good, Todd Murchison and Scott Wolfe won first place.
Wolfe and Murchison were the top male racers competing, while Baranczyk and Welker were the fastest females
A total of 16 teams from cities across Colorado competed in the races.
