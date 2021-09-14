140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1881: Bender is erecting another addition to his hotel.
This addition is two stories high and will contain fifteen or twenty new rooms, making it the largest in town.
He contemplates still another addition in the spring, making it to stories from the front to the rear of the lot, 150 ft.
Joe is getting rich.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 20, 1921: George Riner and William Kerwin are in the Salida jail and Fred Wesley is in the Pueblo jail, held on instructions from the State Penitentiary Warden at Salt Lake City, Utah, who suspects they were implicated in a jail break their last Wednesday night in which a deputy Warden was killed.
They were arrested here on a charge of stealing a Paige touring car.
The car has been identified as one stolen from Salt Lake City. The police believe they have captured a bold gang.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 16, 1946: An official inspection of every classroom, boiler room, toilet room and laboratory in the entire Salida school system was made recently by an inspector from the state Industrial Commission.
The visitor pronounce the Salida schools in most excellent condition and praised school officials for the condition of the various buildings.
A great deal of routine maintenance work was done in the schools this summer.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1971: The scars of Saturday’s tragic accident on Monarch Pass, which killed eight members of the junior varsity Gunnison football team and an assistant coach, will be a long time healing for the families and friends of the victims.
The site of the eight caskets in a row, all but one bearing the red athletic letter G, will be branded in the memories of the nearly 2,000 Gunnison residents who attended the joint services for the eight victims held at the Western State College gymnasium Wednesday.
Separate services were held for Tim Hutton, 14, on Tuesday; however all nine were buried together in private interment at Gunnison Cemetery after Wednesday’s rite.
The coffin without the athletic letter where assistant coach Leon Floyd, 28.
The other victims were Pat Graham, 16; Mike Pasqua, 15; Ted Ma, 17; Billy miles, 14; Brad Hall, 15; Kent Cooper, 14; and Mark Broadwater, 15.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1996: Salida mayor Nancy Sanger chose Buena Vistans Tom and Mary Hoyt’s 1931 Ford Model A to receive the Mayor’s Choice Award at Sunday’s Angel of Shavano Car Show, the year’s top fundraiser for Chaffee County Search and Rescue.
The show had approximately 130 entries this year; slightly down, organizers said, because of fears bad weather on the Front Range.
However, no one was complaining too loudly. The day was beautiful and lots of pampered vehicles filled the assigned blocks of F Street and Sackett Avenue.
The day started with a go-kart won handily by Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
Other agencies competing included the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Salida Fire Department, Salida Police Department, Buena Vista Police Department and the Cañon City DARE team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.