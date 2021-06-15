140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1881: Yesterday Canty, the man who murdered policeman Perkins in Buena Vista a year ago last April, was hung at Colorado Springs for the crime.
He declared his innocence to the last minute, in the face of the testimony of half-a-dozen men who saw him kill his man and just before the drop fell declared his “faith in a Savior and a hereafter.”
The most hardened criminal always declares he is going at once to glory, and it seems that Canty was not an exception in this respect.
The taking of a man’s life by hanging is a terrible thing. It looks barbarous and no person can deny that it is so.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 14, 1921: While Mrs. Ameila Aloe and her children were at church Sunday morning, the house in which they formerly lived on their ranch in Sand Park, near Sand Park school, burned down. Mrs. Aloe’s mother went into the building and started a fire in the stove. A few minutes later the place was afire.
The building formerly was a dwelling, but after building a new home the owners converted the older building into a store room and smoke house.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 20, 1946: The Rio Grande Motor Way’s new quarter-million dollar fleet of streamlined buses, last word in transportation comfort and luxury, has just arrived from the eastern manufacturer, and the buses are being placed in regular service on the network of highways served by the Rio Grande in Colorado and Utah.
One of the new 10-ton aluminum giants will be held out of service temporarily in order that it may be placed on display and opened for public inspection in Salida at the Salida Bus Depot.
At that time the new super-bus will be formally christened “The City of Salida.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 14, 1971: A Ft. Carson helicopter airlifted county officials late this morning near the top of 14,229-foot Mt. Shavano where it was believed a Cessna 182 smashed into the mountain last January and left four persons, one of them an eight-month old child, dead.
The wreckage was discovered Sunday at noon by two veteran Salida hikers who had climbed to the mountain’s summit and were watching goats when they saw the red wing of the craft.
Jack Cady, who operates a hardware store, and Dr. Jack Rowland, a dentist, had begun their descent around the 12,500-foot level when they spotted the wreck in the Squaw Creek portion of Mt. Shavano on a ridge to the north of the Angel.
The plane was crunched together so badly that it was only about 6 feet tall and 6 feet wide and 4 feet deep.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1996: The first woman to cross the finish line in Sunday’s FIBArk downriver race will also be the first to win the festival’s Carol Kane Memorial Award, dedicated to the memory of Salida boat-racing pioneer Carol Kane, the first local woman ever to enter the race, in 1957.
Kane died this February in Santa Fe, N.M.
Today women compete in just about every sport without creating a stir, but in the late 1950s, women athletes like Kane were rare.
Kane began kayaking in 1955 and won many United States and international women’s kayaking titles between the years of 1955 and 1962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.