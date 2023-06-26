140 Years Ago
The Weekly Mail, June 30 1883: It seems that the trouble with cattle thieves in this Valley has not subsided altogether.
A number of cattle have been missing lately from the neighborhood of Poncha, Mr. Van Klevck of the Del Monte dairy, being a heavy loser.
Yesterday evening Mr. Champ came down from Poncha with a warrant for Wm. Goring of Salida, who is charged with having driven off cattle not owned by him and selling or offering to sell them to parties over the range in Gunnison county.
100 Years Ago
The Salida Mail, June 19th 1923: Ground was broken last week for an additional room to St. Joseph's parochial school.
It will be completed and furnished before the opening of school.
This room will be used for the 6th grade.
The school taught five grades during the last term and will continue to teach through the 8th grades as classes advance.
75 Years Ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 23, 1948: A car belonging to Johnny DeGrazio, which was stolen from the garage at the rear of his home about 11:30 Wednesday night, was recovered yesterday afternoon at 2:00 o’clock by Undersheriff Dean Watters and Patrolman Harry Cable.
The person or persons who took the car had entered the garage breaking the padlock on the door, found the keys to the car in the glove compartment and quietly backed it out of the garage.
The car was recovered south of Poncha Springs in a campground where the driver evidently had difficulty with the gear shift and had abandoned it.
50 Years Ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1973: Crews from the Salida Department of Public Works today began clearing debris from the upper slope of Mt. Tenderfoot in the aftermath of a weekend blast which severely damaged the observation house at the top of the mountain.
Director Fred Irwin said this morning he expected the clean up would take most of the day.
Irwin declined to make an actual estimate of the damage until he had been able to “check the prices for replacement materials” and determine the exact number of man hours which will be involved in repairing the building.
25 Years Ago
The Mountain Mail June 25, 1998: Two Salida men decided it would be fun to run the original 57-mile FIBArk race course from Salida to Canon City, for the race’s 50th anniversary.
Bryan Dreher and Josh Anthony did just that on Saturday, while the annual race was being conducted on the 26-mile Salida to Cotopaxi course.
Dreher, who was working at American Adventure Expeditions running commercial rafting trips, missed competing in the freestyle event on Saturday.
“I decided, since I was going to miss the freestyle, I would run the 26-mile downriver race. I started thinking that it would be fun to run the entire course. So, Josh and I got together and talked it over.”
Dreher and Anthony climbed into their K1 Wavehopper Wildwater boats and headed down the river.
Dreher finished in first place and Anthony in second place in the Wavehopper division of the 26-mile race.
The rest of the competitors left the river at Cotopaxi, leaving the two boaters by themselves to complete the journey to Canon City.
Dreher completed the race in 7 hours and 13 minutes, Anthony arrived 17 minutes later.
