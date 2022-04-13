140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1882: Col. Tom Fielding and Major Dave Shope have for two days been carrying on a prize fight.
It is thought by the first of next month that the Col. may get his tongue put out of joint (which would be almost too sad to contemplate) and that the major may get his chin wiped off in good style.
These young bloods should know better than to be so naughty.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 14, 1922: Charles S. Logan, former editor of the Chaffee County Democrat of Buena Vista, was taken to the State Hospital For the Insane at Pueblo Tuesday by Sheriff Hutchinson.
His health began to break a year ago and he recently sold his paper.
He was an able editor and popular in the state.
His many friends will hope for an early recovery but the doctors believe he will never be restored to health.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 8, 1947: At a meeting of the city council last night, at which Phil Bogler, mayor pro tem, acted as mayor in the absence of Mayor Doveton, Mr. Bogler suggested that the city immediately dig wells to obtain a larger water supply.
He thought that by digging in various parts of the city or in the suburbs, a bountiful supply of water can be obtained.
Mr. Bogler explained that water pipe is very expensive and that the wells can be dug close to the present water lines so that the purchase of pipe will not be necessary.
There are many good wells in Salida and the water is reached at a depth of twelve to fifteen feet.
The water is pure and soft.
Alamosa, Monte Vista and other cities in the San Luis Valley obtain their water supply from wells.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 11, 1972: A resident of Wellsville has lodged a complaint with the Air Pollution Control Division of the Colorado Department of Health concerning emissions from the plant of the U.S. Soil Conditioning Company near his ranch.
Verl Freek told The Mountain Mail Tuesday he had telephoned air pollution control officers in Denver to seek an investigation into dust which he says the plant is discharging into the air.
Freek said he was promised the division would investigate the situation but that he was not given a firm date upon which the study would be made.
Joe Lionelle, operator of the plant says his firm is aware of the problem and is taking steps to correct it.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1997: World famous artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude are planning an informational meeting April 18 to discuss their newest project, “Over the Arkansas.”
The meeting is planned for the Salida Senior Citizens Center at 305 F St. The program begins at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a slide show presentation, and the public is invited to ask questions and meet the artists and their entourage.
