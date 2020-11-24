140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1880: The Murphy mines are now working 15 men. They commenced sinking from the Pat to the lower level of the Mary, and also commenced running the lower level of the Mary last Monday.
They now have 100 tons of ore ready for shipment and are taking out more all the time.
Level No. 2 of the Mary is 220 feet and the Pat is 158 feet.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 23, 1920: Forester J.M. Cuenin is making arrangements for meetings to be held next week for the purpose of receiving applications for grazing permits.
A meeting will be held Saturday, December 4 at the Poncha Springs school and the following Sunday at the Orton school. Forest Supervisor Agee, of Saguache, will attend the meetings and will take up any matter for consideration.
Everyone desiring a grazing permit is urged to be present at the meetings.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 27, 1945: The Farmers Union Marketing association has sold its building on G Street to Marsh & Funk, owners of the City Market, which adjoins it.
The building is two stories and extends to the full length of the lot, and swings in a curve to West Second street, behind the City Market building. It was formerly owned by the late George W. Vaughn.
The Farmers Union Marketing association recently purchased the Southwestern building on West Front street for a flour and feed mill.
The association is installing feed grain machinery and will install a blacksmith shop and tractor overhaul shop. The association has taken the dealership for the Case farm machinery line.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1970: Saddles were presented to Glenn Everett and Alice Hill during the Buena Vista Riding and Roping Club Awards Banquet Saturday night at the Poncha Lodge. Everett and Mrs. Hill were named as top cowboy and cowgirl.
President Larry Lamm presented trophies and belt buckles to outstanding junior and senior competitors in the club. A belt buckle was presented to Jeannie Myers of Salida for all-around junior. Trophies went to Clint Darland, Nathrop, all-around mid-junior; Lyn Lamm, Poncha Springs, little junior.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 23, 1995: A blockage in the pipeline that feeds the Salida Hot Springs Pool has caused a shutdown of indefinite length of the pool facility.
The rate of water flowing from the spring near Poncha Springs to the pool has slowed to about half its usual rate, causing the water to drop in temperature by the time it reaches its destination five miles away.
As a result the pool closed its doors Sunday evening and has yet to reopen them. The closure, originally planned for only Monday and Tuesday, has carried over to today. Pool manager Donna Rhoads hopes to have the pool open again for the Thanksgiving weekend.
