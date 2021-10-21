140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1881: Yesterday morning an unmarried man by the name of Robert Murray, from Nova Scotia, at work in Duffy’s camp on the Calumet Iron Mine branch of the Denver and Rio Grande, was kicked by a mule and his right leg broken about halfway between the ankle and knee.
Mr. Murray was brought to town and taken to quarters in Benders Hotel.
Dr. Brown set the broken member and the young man is resting as comfortably as could be expected.
It is an unfortunate affair for Mr. Murray as it will keep him laid up for several weeks.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 25, 1921: Mount Shavano looked bleak and cold yesterday and the people of Salida were congratulating themselves that they were not closer to the mountain.
Lester Vaughn was closer and he managed to live through it.
In fact he came back with a bouquet that grew in the garden of the Blank ranch at Shavano.
The gardens in Salida have been dead for several weeks but the garden at the Blank place is very much in evidence.
In the bouquet were summer chrysanthemums, sweet peas, dianthus pink, nasturniums, poppies, zinnias, columbines, bachelor buttons, brown-eyed Susans, snapdragons, petunias and other flowers.
All were as fresh as in midsummer. Strawberries still bear in the garden.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 17, 1946: Albert C. Wheeler always gets his deer, but this year he did better.
He dropped a buck on Black Mountain near Turret, which weighs 300 pounds and had a horn spread of 30 inches.
It was big enough to associate with elks and Mr. Wheeler was displaying it in front of the Elks home yesterday.
It is probably the biggest deer killed in the state this year.
In Mr. Wheeler’s party were his son Albert, Jr., Irl Taliaferro and Jack Matthews. Each of them got a deer.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1971: The threat of a “bomb in the school” by an anonymous telephone caller who phoned superintendent of schools Charles Melien resulted in a thorough search of all the schools.
At least six local city police, sheriff’s officers, and state patrol combed Longfellow Elementary School, Kessner Junior High School, St. Joseph Catholic School, Salida High School, and the old post office building once owned by the school district and now utilized by free College Center.
Melien received the call at 10:45 p.m. and summoned police.
Chief of Police Harry Cable said that after investigation it was apparently unfounded. No break-in into the schools could be discovered.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1996: Salida city council members were put on notice Monday night. According to Anita Northwood, representing the Salida Housing Development Corp., a proposed 28-unit affordable housing project on the west side of town is going to need city support if it is going to become a reality.
Northwood, who is also executive director of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, told the council that a number of city services, such as water and sewer taps, curb cuts and deceleration lanes, would be needed, at a reduced rate, in order for the project to succeed.
According to Northwood the property for the proposed project, located on Holman Avenue, is going to cost about $48,000.
With a tight budget, the SHDC needs city help to get the project done.
