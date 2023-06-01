140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 2, 1883: The following order has been given to the marshal and his deputies, which will hereafter be strictly enforced and all persons who have been in the habit of carrying guns will take due notice.
The penalty will hereafter be made severe:
Salida Colorado, June, 1, 1883.
To J.S. Boon, marshal, you will hereafter strictly enforce the ordinance in reference to the carrying of concealed weapons.
S.B. Westerfield, Mayor.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 29, 1923: A Ford sedan belonging to Harry Dye of the Rainbow hotel caught fire and was almost entirely destroyed Saturday on the road between Poncha and Salida.
Mrs. Dye was driving the car when flames burst out at the footboards.
She stopped the car and called to a gang of section men who tried to put out the fire with water from the ditch.
The body of the car was destroyed but the engine and tires did not appear to have suffered much damage.
The cause of the fire could not be determined.
Mrs. Dye had driven out to Poncha with her husband and Roy Ramey who spent the day there fishing.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 25, 1948: Three county bridges across the Little river have been revoked by the county commissioners to save them from being washed out.
The Little river is higher that in many years and it is expected to be at high stage for another ten days to two weeks.
The bridge across Poncha creek, at the entrance to the Poncha Springs road, has been removed by Commissioner Mundlien.
It is now necessary to use the upper road to reach the springs.
The bridge in the rear of the Nicholas Kesrich place on Highway 50, in Commissioner O’Haver’s district, has been removed and another route is being used to cross Little river.
Also a bridge leading to the Bondurant and MacManus ranches has been removed by Commissioner O’Haver, but one stringer was left for a foot bridge.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1973: Motorists were out in force in Colorado during the long Memorial Day Weekend, but the gasoline shortage, which threatened to dampen the holiday, appeared to be causing little trouble.
Some service stations were reported closing early in the evening or shutting their doors today in an effort to save gasoline quotas so they can remain open.
A spokesman for the State Patrol said traffic Sunday was heavy through most of the state, but there were no reports of motorists being stranded because of gasoline shortages.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 1, 1998: For the second year in a row, Pismo Beach, Calif., resident Gary Lee Kanawyer was fastest on the hill.
Kanawyer pushed his Open Wheel Class car up Ute Trail in 4 minutes, 7.09 seconds, winning his division in the 13th annual Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb.
Last year, Kanawyer set the course record with a 4:04.83, a time that’s yet to be beaten.
Aside from a couple of racing mishaps and one spectator accident, the annual event was once again an huge success, for drivers and fans alike.
The number of entries on race day was slightly up this year from 60 to about 68.
