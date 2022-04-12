140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1882: An excursion party from Boston consisting of one hundred and forty-five persons is now doing the State.
We learn from the Colorado Springs Gazette that on Wednesday the nineteenth instant, the party will leave Manitou for Canon City, where dinner will be served.
In the afternoon a tour will be made through the Royal Gorge, to Marshall Pass and a return made to Salida for supper.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 11, 1922: The four auxiliaries of the RailRoad Brotherhoods put $100 in the Tenderfoot road fund last Saturday when they counted the receipts of the highly successful home cooking sale at Hampson Bros. & Valdez store.
The Tenderfoot road project has united the citizens of the town as never before.
The railroad men have taken a deep interest in it and the ladies, not to be outdone, decided to give home cooking sales and raise funds with which to hire men who want to work on the road.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 8, 1947: The body of Antone Zeleznikar was discovered near the left bank of the Arkansas river, 500 ft. above the Smelter bridge at 8:30 o’clock this morning by Mrs, Kostelic, who hailed Miss Ann Tancik, who was driving to Salida. Miss Tancik notified the police. Chief of Police Masters, Sheriff Shewalter and Coroner Stewart went to the scene and removed the body from the river.
Coroner Stewart said there was no evidence of foul play. Money was found in the pockets, indicating that he was not robbed. His friends did not know of any reason why he should take his own life, and the conclusion was reached that death was accidental.
Mr. Zeleznikar was born Dec. 31, 1868, in Austria. He had been in the United States 60 years. He is survived by a son, Rudolph (Rudy) of Smelter, and three grandchildren.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1972: The Chaffee County Riding and Roping Club will sponsor a horse show and steer roping contest again this year. July 2 is the date scheduled at Gary Hill arena.
Entry fees, the same as last year, are $3 per horse in one event, $5 per horse in two events, $6 per horse in three or more events.
The price per team for four steers will be $50. Admission will be $1 per person. Children under 12 years will be admitted free.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1997: Today it’s official. Denny and Barb Daley will complete the sale of their 11-year-old business, Mama D’s, to Danny and Annie Quinto, newly arrived in Salida from Basalt.
The business will remain Mama D’s – a sign that things will stay the same at 140 N. F St. (except, of course, that Denny will not be singing along with the golden oldies on the radio or joking with customers).
Denny Daley recalled that when he and his wife bought the restaurant a decade ago, it was a gamble.
North F Street still carried its railroad-era, bawdy district stigma, and some 28 storefronts were open on downtown’s main street.
He said Mama D’s, Creative Framing/Carriage House Antiques, Band Box Cleaners and a few other businesses were working to change that bad lower F Street image.
