140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1882: Charlie Johnston, the lunch counter man near the end of the bridge, is building a new and larger house.
He will run a restaurant and eating house.
We hope he will be liberally patronized.
The fact is becoming notorious that there is need of a good eating house at Salida station.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 13, 1922: Potatoes have advanced in price fifty cents a hundredweight in the Greeley district, according to advice received by D. P. Cook, water commissioner.
A corresponding increase in price applies throughout Colorado and the market and potatoes should be brisk.
The Greeley price is now $1.40.
The farmers in this county have been holding their potatoes against a bad market and in the last few days many have sacrificed their crops at nominal prices.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 13, 1947: There are several with sore backs and stiff muscles in town from installing the ski tow lines yesterday. However, the good time had by all who attended the Monarch Pass Ski Course more than repaid that cost.
The Sports Club, which suspended activity during the war, is coming back to a more strenuous life.
Meetings are being held and it is expected that it soon will be fully organized and back to normal.
About 75 men, women and children turned out yesterday.
All enjoyed the perfect weather and the beautiful surroundings.
There were several skillful skiers in the crowd including several from over the Pass in the Gunnison Valley towns.
The licenses showed that there were cars from both the West and East coasts.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 11, 1972: School district R-32J closed 1971 in the black, financially.
It was reported by Superintendent Charles Melien at the regular meeting of the school board last night that the Salida schools ended the year using 99.8 percent of their approved budget for 1971.
Other reports further showed that the lunch, textbook and activity funds also finished the year in good fiscal condition.
It was noted that the free lunch subsidy has been increased to 40 cents per lunch.
Melien said there were 120 students in the lunch program.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1997: Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs asked Salida City Council to amend the city codes concerning on-street parking Monday, citing that a number of local residents are abusing the privilege.
According to Hibbs, several people within the city are parking unregistered or unlicensed cars on city streets.
Hibbs is asking that the council make it a misdemeanor offense to park unlicensed or unregistered cars on city streets.
He’s also asking that the city reduce the amount of time a car can be parked in the same place from 160 hours to 72 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.