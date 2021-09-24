140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 20, 1881: “Big Jake” wasn’t satisfied with the round-up he had last week, costing him about twenty-six dollars, but took a second turn, paying there for about thirteen dollars.
He is now quiet as a lamb.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 27, 1921: Loren Tomlin, 7 years old, son of Al Tomlin, was thrown from his bicycle and injured Tuesday evening when he was struck by Harold Thonoff driving a truck.
The boy was riding off the sidewalk on the left side of the street near his home on F Street, and Thonoff, coming down the street on the right side, ran into him.
The boy was thrown off the wheel and the bicycle was crushed.
The boy sustained a gash over his eye and a cut on his leg which had to be stitched. Thonoff was about to stop the car at the next house and had already applied the brakes before the boy drove in front of him. The parents did not hold Thonoff accountable for the accident.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 24, 1946: Dr. E. A. Marquard is building a theater, dining room and five-room cottage at Round-up Lodge in Chalk Creek Gulch to accommodate his guests.
The season at the lodge has closed and Dr. Marquard is waiting over until the end of the week to get the improvements underway. His home is in St. Louis.
The theater will see 200. There is now an outside theater but it cannot be used in stormy weather.
The new dining hall will be 80 feet long and 40 feet wide inside and will seat 150 guests.
There will be an assembly space at one end of the dining room near a fireplace where groups can congregate for lectures and other entertainment.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 24, 1971: A theft of about $150 of goods was reported from Everett’s Cow Camp at Mud Springs north on Ute Trail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Glenn Everett reported to the Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning that sometime, either Thursday or Friday, someone had entered a building on his property at Mud Springs and left with assorted items including sleeping bags, chaps, spurs, canned goods and a radio.
Entrance was apparently gained by unlocking a door and replacing the key in a hiding place.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1996: Negotiations are continuing for the purchase of Monarch Ski Resort by a group of California-based hotel and resort owner/operators and developers, but no announcement has come forth, as yet, on the sale.
According to Chris McGinnis, marketing director, Melvin Choo of the investor group was at Monarch last week.
“We totally anticipate the purchase will go through,” McGinnis said.
