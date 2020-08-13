140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1880: In our last issue we made note of the robbery of F.W. Stull, cashier for the station agent at this point last Saturday night.
On Tuesday evening of this week Mr. Stull was himself arrested, and upon being directly accused of making away with the money and playing that he had been robbed, acknowledged the corn.
He was taken before Squire Hawkins, to whom his statement was made, and on Wednesday evening he was taken to Leadville and lodged in jail.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 6, 1920: James H Freeman, chairman of the committee of engineers, appointed to make a survey of the Mount Tenderfoot spiral road, has submitted a report to the officers of the association, in which he declares the road will offer advantages to motorists not to be found on any road elsewhere and that it should be a big drawing card for Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 10, 1945: A radio surrender offer by Japan remained unofficial for hours after its broadcast, and the White House indicated that meanwhile the war would go on.
At 10:33 a.m. (EWT)) nearly three hours after the broadcast, President Truman had not received the official offer which the Japanese radio said was transmitted to the Allies through the Swiss and Swedish Governments.
The radio version of the offer (acceptance of the July 26 Potsdam ultimatum) posed just one condition – that Emperor Hirohito would retain his” prerogatives as a sovereign ruler.” This was not expected to block conclusion of the war.
Meanwhile the United States, Britain, Russia and China were in consultation on the surrender broadcast.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 17, 1970: T’wasn’t just the tourist who were shivering in their sweaters Saturday night and Sunday morning. Even the natives got a chill when they looked at the Continental Divide where the peaks were white almost as far as one could see. It began snowing about 6:30 at Monarch Crest, according to Mrs. Mac Bevington. The actual fall was not measurable because it melted as it hit the ground, she said , but the range was pretty well covered Sunday morning.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 15, 1995: After 10 years, Poncha Springs wells are finally producing at their rated capacity – and beyond.
Donnie Scanga, the town’s maintenance supervisor, said Monday evening the two wells are both pumping at between 50 and 60 gallons per minute where rated capacity is about 50 gpm.
The well, Scanga said, are producing better than they ever have in their 10-year history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.