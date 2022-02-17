140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1882: Signor Martel will give one of his grand magical entertainments on Saturday, February eighteenth.
He will exhibit some new and startling wonders, among them the mystery of the magical waters, Satan in a faro room and many modern miracles and much mirth, music, magic and mystery.
Signor Martel will be assisted by Signora Martel. Signor is a deaf mute. His wife will explain the wizard’s tricks from the stage.
They will exhibit at the church. Reserved seats on sale at Woolman’s.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 21, 1922: Burglars entered the Salida Lumber Company’s office Sunday night, evidently with the intention of robbing the safe.
They took nothing of value.
The Salida Lumber company office has been burglarized several times, but they have become so used to it that nothing of value is ever left in the vault.
The office is in a quiet neighborhood and looked like an easy mark to a burglar not familiar with the city.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 18, 1947: Three men, whose homes are in Center, were seriously injured at 8 o’clock Monday night, when a pick-up truck, in which they were riding toward Salida, skidded on the icy highway at the Eajuk ranch on Highway 285, 12 miles west of Salida, turned over twice and collided with a farm building.
The injured were semi-conscious and could not give an account of the accident.
State Patrolman Carl Dowell reached the scene soon after the accident and the Stewart ambulance arrived at 8:30 o’clock.
The injured were taken to the Rio Grande hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 21, 1972: An aircraft from Salida will be among the entrants in the world-famed Powderpuff Derby air race this July if the preliminary plans of two local businessmen go through.
L.G. Osborne of the Salida Inn and John S. Chapman of Colorado Lodge are making arrangements to acquire an aircraft, probably a Cessna Skylane, which will be piloted by Mrs. Chapman, holder of a commercial license, and co-piloted by another Salida woman pilot.
The craft will bear the markings of the two establishments on a transcontinental air race which is to begin, this year in San Carlos, California, and wind up in New Jersey.
The race, sponsored by the 99s, a woman’s flying organization, is recognized as the outstanding competition in the world devoted exclusively to women pilots.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1997: A proposal from the Salida Golf Club seeking help from the city and repairing a rapidly deteriorating kitchen floor mushroomed into a much larger discussion about maintenance and repairs to the club’s physical plant at Monday night’s city council meeting.
The Salida golf club is privately operated, but the clubhouse and course are city-owned.
In the past, according to city administrator Pat Brooks, the city has taken care of “major repairs” and left the minor repairs to The Operators of the club.
Two problems exist though. First the city has no current maintenance contract with the club – it expired at the end of 1996.
Secondly, the $2,800 bid to replace the subflooring material in the kitchen came from Bayuk Furniture and Carpet. John Bayuk, who was absent from the meeting, sits on the city council.
In order to quell any possible accusations of conflict of interest, the council chose to table the issue until the golf club management could acquire another bid on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.