140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1881: Judge Belford made a neat little speech to the Republican convention in Buena Vista last Monday.
He evidently does not like the way in which scheming politicians are trying to divide the party into two factions, one to follow Teller and the other to follow Hill.
His head is level as it usually is.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 6, 1921: J.W. Dilley, who served 13 years in the forestry service, has resigned his position as forest clerk in the Salida office to go back to his old love.
He will have charge of the Sargents School.
Mr. Dilly taught school for many years before he entered the government service.
His family will remain in Salida.
Victor H. Frey of Hot Sulphur Springs will succeed Mr. Dilly and he has already taken charge.
Mr. Frey has been in the forestry service many years.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 5, 1946: A short circuit in the Public Service Company line near the city reservoir has caused a blackout of the central portion of Salida from Second Street south and from The Narrow Gauge tracks to Teller Street for 2 hours and 37 minutes last night while a crew of workmen were endeavoring to locate and repair the trouble.
A short circuit developed in the line where it crosses a ranch and it was impossible to get the trucks up with their searchlights. The workmen had to use hand flashlights. The line was checked soon after the break but with the poor lights the workmen overlooked the break.
A second check of the line near the reservoirs with stronger lights revealed the trouble.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 30, 1971: A vacationing Waterford, Connecticut, man, Edmund Samuel Strelczyk, 55, was struck and killed by lightning about 4 p.m. Friday at Cottonwood Lake, west of Buena Vista, according to Bill Pauley of Pauley mortuary.
Strelczyk has been fishing along the north bank of the lake, but had moved under a tree about two feet from the water with a young companion, Jack Bergstrom, Buena Vista, when lightning came through the tree and struck Strelczyk in the upper part of the body. Bergstrom was knocked down by the bolt and was treated and released at the Buena Vista Clinic.
Strelczyk and his wife were vacationing in the Buena Vista area.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1996: Salida City Administrator Pat Brooks discussed a number of projects that will be undertaken in the near future, at Monday’s city council meeting.
The first project Brooks put forward was a new roof for the city water treatment plant. Replacing the new roof will cost the city $39,942, she said.
“The roof is 35 years old and it’s time for it to be replaced,” said Brooks.
Keller Construction, a local company, made the bid, and she said it is within the city’s budget.
Council approved the bid and work should be commenced this fall.
