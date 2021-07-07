140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1881: Yesterday morning we made a visit to the machine at work on the Morton placer claim three miles below town.
We found the machine at work with a force of fourteen men and three scrapers shoveling the dirt into conducting the boulders out of the machine.
Mr. Davidson, who is the gentleman in charge of the working, informed us that for several days prior to the middle of the week they had been making changes, putting in a larger and more powerful pump, etc., and that at the time of our visit they had been running for two days only, and that until they had completed a run of at least a week they would be unable to say how successful they were.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 8, 1921: Mr. William Henry of Poncha pleaded guilty Tuesday to setting fire to brush in the Green’s gulch country and allowing it to get away from him.
He was fined $25 and costs before Judge Poston. Mr. Henry has worked in and about timber for about forty years and it was the first time in all these years that a fire had gotten away from him.
Mr. Henry said he left the fire a moment to get a drink of water from the creek some fifty feet away, and thought the fire had gone out and sat down to light his pipe and before he could get back the fire was beyond his control for awhile.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 9, 1946: Barbara Louise McDonnell, aged 9 years, niece of Ted Nance of Salida, is in an iron lung in an Austin, Texas, hospital. She was take ill of infantile paralysis last week and it affected her lungs. She appears to be improving and the doctors think she will escape with a temporary stiffness in the back.
Mr. Nance received a telephone call last night from his mother, who is living with her daughter, the former Alma Nance.
Barbara Louise was an enthusiastic swimmer. The only other case in Austin was that of a boy, 16 years old, who died a few hours before Barbara Louise was stricken.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 6, 1971: The Pepsi generation apparently doesn’t like to pay for its pop.
A Pepsi truck driver was on U.S. 50 six miles east of Salida on his way to Cañon City when 25 cases of pop somehow spilled off his truck.
He came back to Salida and when Pepsi employees returned to the site of the mishap to clean it up, all the unbroken Pepsi bottles had been stolen.
Branch manager Bud Cook of Salida said most of the bottles – there are 24 bottles in a case – had been broken.
But of the ones which were intact, all were stolen.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1996: All improvements at Buena Vista Municipal Airport are now on Chaffee County’s delinquent tax list and the structures could be offered at a tax sale in November.
Arkansas Valley Aviation, the company that owns the physical improvements at the airport, allegedly owes the county $73,000 in back taxes including interest and penalties. At its meeting July 2 in Salida, the Board of Chaffee County Commissioners decided it was best to simply put the property on the delinquent tax list in order to collect.
