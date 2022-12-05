140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1882: One of the pleasantest parties ever given in Colorado was that at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. S.B. Westerfield Thursday evening.
Their new and handsome cottage was crowded with the beauty and chivalry of the town; music dancing and card playing was indulged in until after the midnight hour, and all went home feeling glad that they were among the invited.
A splendid lunch was set up between 11 o’clock and midnight, and it is perhaps unnecessary to say that justice was done to it.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1922: A game preserve extending over the forest area between Monarch Pass and Cochetopa Pass is the proposal of Forest Supervisor Fred Agee, who is asking the cooperation of Chaffee and Saguache counties to make it possible.
It will require an act of the legislature to create the reserve.
The U.S. Forest Service and the State Game and Fish Department will endorse it, and if the people of the two counties will endorse it, it will be possible to secure the passage of a law.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 2, 1947: John Held, vocal instructor in the Salida schools, has been invited to be the tenor soloist in the annual presentation of Handel’s “The Messiah” to be given at 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon, Dec. 14 in Alamosa.
It is a distinct honor to be selected for this performance as a soloist, as it is one of the outstanding musical events of the region.
The combined church choirs of Alamosa, the Alamosa High School choir, and the Adams State College choir will participate in the presentation.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1972: The Buena Vista Hotel, 307 E. Main St., in Buena Vista was robbed of $500 Friday night, according to Buena Vista police.
Police said this morning they do have some suspects.
The hotel office, located on the first floor, was entered after the door was pried open, sometime between 9 p.m. and 12 midnight.
The missing money, $460 in change and $40 in bills, was not discovered until 3:30 Saturday afternoon, police said.
The money was kept in a bag.
Two male youths who were checked by police for loitering in the hotel lobby were questioned and released.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1997: Attempting to avoid a car stalled in the roadway, the driver of a semi-truck drove his vehicle over an embankment and into Poncha Creek yesterday at 12:30 p.m.
According to Kent Maxwell, public information officer for the Chaffee County Fire Protection District, the southbound semi tried to make a quick turn onto CR 200 from U.S. 285 to avoid a car stopped in the middle of the roadway.
The road conditions were icy and the maneuver backfired on the truck driver, who is from Hutchinson, Kan., and was on his way to Center to pick up his next load.
The name of the driver was not available. The big vehicle went over an embankment and came to rest in the icy waters of the creek.
According to Maxwell, the driver of the truck was not injured, but a small amount of diesel fuel was spilled into the creek.
Firefighters constructed a dike on the scene to contain the spilled fuel.
Several firefighters from the CCFPD responded, along with a Colorado State Trooper and a local ambulance.
