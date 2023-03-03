The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: It has been suggested by a majority of our people that as Dr. Stewart is a prominent candidate for mayor of the city of Salida for the coming term, he be declared by unanimity mayor to fill the vacancy vs. Wilson.
The people can then judge of the ability and fitness of the doctor for the long term.
The Salida Mail, Feb. 27, 1923: Fred Coombs, a fireman on the Alamosa division of the Rio Grande, was seriously injured Thursday afternoon at Villa Grove, while his train was switching.
He was leaning out of the cab window to watch for signals, and his head was struck by a projecting lump of coal on a car on a sidetrack.
He was unconscious when brought to the Rio Grande hospital in Salida.
He sustained a deep cut in his head.
He was reported much improved today.
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 27, 1948: The Nathrop flour mill, one of Chaffee county’s most interesting landmarks, is being dismantled.
The mill is on Chalk Creek near highway 285 and nestled under the creek bank.
It was built by Charles Nachtrieb, for whom Nathrop was named.
Nachtrieb was a merchant, operator of a toll road and operator of a flour mill.
He was murdered in his store by a man who shot him in the back.
The mill was built in the 1860s and was operated until the early part of this century when more modern types of mills offered too much competition.
The wheat grown in this valley at the time also was not the best grade for flour.
In the basement of the mill are two immense millstones, which the State Historical Society desires to retain.
The owner, Robert Donnely, is serving in the army.
The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1973: A dance for young people will be held from 8 p.m. until midnight Saturday at the VFW hall on Highway 291.
Playing will be the promoters, the “Croozin F” group, consisting of Jim Trujillo, Dickie Cunico, Joe Nelson and Stewart Cobb.
Admission will be $1 per person.
The group said they were promoting the dance because there was “practically nothing for young people going on.”
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1998: The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and the Salida Art Walk ’98 announced today a major donation to the event, which is scheduled for June 27 and 28 this year.
The $1,000 donation is to be used for promotion, publicity and advertising for the annual event.
Ira Curry, director of the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, said, “The Visitors Bureau feels it is important to support Art Walk.
“Growing numbers of visitors are attracted to Chaffee County because the art community has so much to offer. Excellence and diversity are foremost.”
More than 120 local artists will participate, at more than 50 venues.
Painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, furniture, fused glass, photography, fiber, graphics, mixed media and performing arts will be featured.
