140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1880: There are gangs of men at work on the grade between Poncha Springs and the saw mill, six miles up the route toward Marshall pass.
The road will be completed to the saw mill as soon as the work can be done.
It is probable that the old Santa Fe grade will be adopted in part thus shortening the amount of grading to be done a mile or so.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 26, 1920: Rev. A.J. Finch of Denver, State Superintendent of the Anti-Saloon League of Colorado, will address a meeting of those interested in temperance matters at the Baptist church on next Sunday morning at 11 o’clock, November 28.
Mr. Finch will give a report of the work of the League, and a view of the immediate problems at hand. All are cordially invited to attend this meeting.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 29, 1945: The annual Elks Charity Ball Thursday night was the largest and most successful held by the Salida lodge.
More than 400 people were served in the dining room. Dick Owens and his orchestra played for the dancing.
The proceeds of the ball will be used in the charity work of the Elks lodge, which annually gives aid to many needy families and individuals.
The Charity ball is the outstanding social event of the year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 30, 1970: They have a new song that is pretty nauseating. It invites the listener to use most of their senses – it goes on endlessly, like a stuck record, “See me, feel me, touch me”.
It sounds like a hippy record and we would guess it is since nothing is said about smell.
Although it isn’t just a hippy fashion, we notice a continued increase in the amount of hair around.
We were following three ponies down the street the other day and their waist long hair reminded us of the last pack trip we were on when we were bringing up the rear.
With all the conferences on litter, pollution and ecology, why doesn’t someone suggest we start with a clean-up of human hair.
Long hair, particularly, has got to be death on plumbing traps, sewage disposal plants and even streams and rivers.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1995: Ute Trail 4-H Club is the winner of the first prize of $100 in the 1995 Parade of Lights.
Winners were announced by the Parade of Lights Committee Friday. The club presented an elaborate Native American style nativity scene complete with live animals at the stable.
Second prize of $50 went to Headwaters Outdoor Equipment and third prize to Cub Scouts of Salida Pack 60.
Nine floats were entered in the Parade of Lights, including one from Buena Vista. Co-chairpersons Laura Cummins and Bonnie Bondurant expressed their appreciation to everyone who entered and assisted with the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.