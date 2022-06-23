140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1882: There was a dance and a party at the residence of John Watt, section boss on the Denver and Rio Grande, last evening.
There were about forty in attendance, a representative of the Mountain Mail being present by invitation.
Refreshments were spread before the crowd at twelve o’clock and consisted of a bountiful supply of pies of different kinds, cake and most delicious ice cream.
Mrs. Watt knows how to entertain and it was the unanimous expression of those present that they would be pleased to see a repetition of the affair at any time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 20, 1922: The Golden Rule store was visited by a burglar Sunday night.
The rear door was pried open but the burglar alarm frightened the intruder.
Nothing was taken.
This is the third time the burglar alarm has frightened away a burglar in the last few years and it is the first time that the burglar succeeded in opening the door before leaving in a hurry.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 19, 1947: Two new fish rearing ponds have been built one-fourth mile west of the Rio Grande Freight Depot, and on the north side of the river.
These ponds are finished with the exception of raking the dams, and all club members are requested to be present Monday, June 23, after 4:30 o’clock.
The ponds will be filling and when full will be stocked with fish.
Three more sets of ponds are ready for fish and then the club is concentrating on building more rearing ponds.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 21, 1972: A ruling by Salida Ed Touber based on an outdated Colorado statute concerning the eligibility of persons in the 18 through 20 year age group to hold public office has brought a challenge from 19-year-old Brian Bergeson.
Bergeson was among the persons seeking appointment to fill the vacancy of former Councilman Bob Rundell who quit his post two weeks ago.
Touber ruled Bergeson’s application invalid because he had not yet reached his 21st birthday and was therefore not qualified.
Bergeson Tuesday challenged the ruling citing Colorado House Bill 1091, passed in 1972 which says: “Electors eligible to hold municipal office: Every qualified elector eighteen year of age or older on the date of the election may be a candidate and hold office unless another age is required by local charter or ordinance.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1997: All Star Gas Inc., of Salida wants to move its propane business to the Poncha Springs Industrial Park.
At Monday evening’s town board meeting, officials set a public hearing to hear public comment on the request.
The company is currently located at 724 J St. in Salida, near Longfellow Elementary School.
Mayor Ruby Taylor said the company put $1,000 in earnest money down on the site. The firm proposes to purchase the 1-acre parcel for $30,000.
If approved, the company intends to locate a 30,000-gallon storage tank on the property, with a possible back up on a 18,000-gallon unit, as well.
