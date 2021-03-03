140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1881: There is nothing this community is more in need of at the present time than a good and substantial school-house. There are a sufficient number of children in the district to comfortable fill an ordinary school building, and in our opinion it is about time steps were taken to erect a building and provide for schools.
We are authorized to announce that Gov. Hunt stands ready to donate suitable lots for a school-house site as soon as steps are taken to erect a good building.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 4, 1921: L.L. Freeman of Howard and Fred Lanoue of Coaldale met in collision yesterday on a steep hill at Wellsville near the swing bridge. Mr. Freeman was coming to Salida and Mr. Lanoue was on his way down the road. Mr. Lanoue’s car got into a rut and he was unable to turn out.
Both cars were slowed down to avoid the collision. The Freeman car came out of it with a smashed fender and the Lanoue car had a smashed fender and wheel.
The cars hung on the side of the hill in danger of toppling thirty feet down the embankment.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 4, 1946: The Literature, Music and Art Department of the Tuesday Evening Club met in the Assembly Hall Feb. 26, with Miss Mable Hulse presiding.
Roll call was answered by quotation from February poets selected by Miss Evelyn Williams.
Mr. John Held gave an interesting discussion regarding music and its place in the armed forces in the South Pacific. He showed pictures of various musical groups that entertained the soldiers in camps.
Under Mr. Held’s direction the following songs admired by the service men were sung by the High school chorus accompanied by Miss Joleen Van Meter.
“Careless Love”
“Army Air Corps Song”, Girls chorus
“The Mariner’s Hymn”, Boys chorus
“Waltzing Matilda”, Mixed chorus. An interesting letter written by a WAC in Europe was read by Miss Hulse.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 1, 1971: The Sangre de Cristo Electric building, north of Buena Vista on U.S. 24, was the scene of a break-in sometime this weekend, the sheriff’s office said.
The break-in, in which a typewriter was taken, was reported to the sheriff’s office between 7 and 8 a.m. this morning.
The person, or persons involved, broke a glass door to gain entrance, deputy Jim Roll said.
Roll said that the typewriter is the only known item so far that was taken.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 29, 1996: Children’s eyes were open with wonder as Salida Head Start program made its long-awaited move into its new digs at 516 Teller St. Wednesday morning.
Students returned to school in their shiny new surroundings after two days off Monday and Tuesday while teachers, staff and volunteers picked up the program’s stakes at its old home at Longfellow Elementary and moved to the new modular building.
Moving into the building, which was originally to be ready for occupancy in October, was delayed by the company the modular facility was ordered from. The building was set on its foundation in November, and finally completed this month.
