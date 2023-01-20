140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: Lon Devasier is limping around today with a sore shin.
He was afraid he might get lost so he tried branding himself with a poker.
He now thinks he will not be taken up as an estray.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 16, 1923: Elva McClure, 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.A. McClure, was seriously scalded Saturday morning, when a percolator of boiling coffee was overturned, severely burning her right leg from the hip to the ankle.
She was sitting in a high chair beside the stove and her brothers, who were scuffling, knocked the percolator off the stove, the entire contents being spilled.
First aid was applied by Mrs. McClure, and a physician was summoned who dressed the wound.
Mr. McClure, who is working on the ice train at Pando, was not at home when the accident occurred.
Though still quite painful, the burns are healing nicely.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1948: Plans for the improvement of the Salida ski course at Monarch Pass were discussed last night at a meeting of the city council and taken under advisement.
James E. Kane, representing the Winter Sports Club, stated that Willford Davis, winter sports director for the U.S. Forest Service, and many known experts had pronounced the course the best in the United States.
The recommended improvements will cost the city $10,000 if a rope tow is used and $75,000 if a steel cable with seats is installed.
The equipment would include a new power line at a cost of $5,000, half of which the Public Service Company would donate, $5,000 for labor and the balance for a motor and the improvement to buildings.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 19, 1973: The deadline for the naming of the nursing home now under construction has been moved to Jan. 31, so that a name may be chosen Feb. 1, because the name must be on the state license, according to Paul Vandiver, administrator of the home.
The board of directors is offering a $25 U.S. bond to the winner.
Progress on the home is moving right along.
The third wing cement floor was being poured today, with the center section pouring slated for next week, Vandiver said.
Electricians are ahead of schedule and the insulation crews are right on their timetable.
The home’s equipment has been received and is now being stored in a warehouse awaiting completion of the 60-bed facility, which will open April 15.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1998: For Katherine Granzella, 50 is coming up big in 1998.
She and her husband Danny will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year, and she will also be attending her 50th high school class reunion this summer.
And 50 is about the number of years she’s been involved in Salida’s affairs.
For her longtime involvement in civic activities, Granzella received the Woman of the Year Award at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and banquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.