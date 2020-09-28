140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1880: The number of buildings going up in Salida at the present time is sufficient to assure the people who are interested in the prosperity of our town that it is started on a substantial basis.
There are people in the county who have predicted a collapse in this town the moment a lick was struck on the Gunnison branch of the Denver and Rio Grande railroad.
Work on that line has been going ahead briskly for two weeks and our people have looked in vain for the collapse. Our merchants have been doing a better business than ever before. There are more buildings under construction today than there were a month ago.
It is a sure thing now that there will be a great demand here this winter for residences.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 28, 1920: P.C. The Ohio & Colorado smelter in Salida will be sold October 25th at the Court House in Buena Vista by Sheriff Joseph M Hutchinson, to satisfy a mortgage of $1,030,000 held by the Denver National Bank as trustee for the bondholders.
The principal bondholder is the American Metal Company.
The sale also will include several mining properties owned by the Ohio & Colorado Smeltering & Refining Company.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 28, 1945: The large barn at the Koenig & Wall Auction Ring was completed today and will be used Saturday afternoon to house the large crowd which attends the auctions.
It was constructed by Al Klarenback and a crew of six men. It is 30 feet by 40 feet, has a seating capacity of 200, and is wired for lighting. It was built entirely of new material. There are 22 corrals. It is planned to install a lunch room and office later.
Auction sales have been held once a month, but it is planned to have sales weekly. As the business expands Koenig & Wall expect to construct more buildings.
It is the only sales ring within a radius of 100 miles. The attendance is increasing and they find as many town folk are present at the sales as farmers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1970: The first annual pinewood derby of Cub Scout Pack 60 drew 25 contestants at the Scout Hut Saturday.
Gordon Bell was the grand winner, followed by Steve Kaelke and Mike Howerton. The three were presented with trophies. The boys of the troop, founded early this year, carved miniature race cars from pine wood and raced them on an incline.
The races were in heats of three and the nine winners from the first races were Bell, Kapelke, Howerton, Tim Peacock, Brad Neil, Steve Howerton, Scott Sandell, Ricky Colbert and Randy Cowell. Ages of the boys ranged from 8 to 10.
Outstanding in craftsmanship was Ricky Colbert. All contestants were awarded ribbons.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 28, 1995: Salida sightings continue to pique the interest of international ufologists.
A crew from the television show “Sightings,” from Los Angeles, Calif., was in Salida Tuesday and Wednesday, interviewing Tim Edwards, the Salida man who made video tapes of two sightings from his home on CR 144, and others involved with recent sightings.
The Mountain Mail was asked how the sightings are being perceived in Salida and how the newspaper is covering them.
