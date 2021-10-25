140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 29, 1881: Miners, what do you think of a man who charges two dollars for recording location certificates when all the other county clerks in this part of the State charge only a dollar and a half?
As a gobbler of the people’s money by high charges Mr. Johnston is a success.
Johnston has been charging fifty cents more for recording location certificates than any other county clerk.
Johnston has been charging two dollars while clerks of Gunnison, Saguache, Fremont and others have charged from a dollar and a quarter to a dollar and a half.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 28, 1921: The sale held by the Golden Hour class of the Methodist church at the Morris storeroom yesterday was an unqualified success.
The net receipts amounted to $250.
The ladies had booths arranged about the room and the windows and walls were decorated in keeping with the autumn season.
The looking glass, photo, fancy work, candy and cake booths were unusually pretty and all did a thriving business.
A cafateria lunch was served, the menu consisting of pumpkin pie and whipped cream, apple pie a la mode, fruit salad, sandwiches, chili and coffee.
Dolls, and paper caps were sold as souvenirs.
The event closed late In the evening and everyone enjoyed a good time.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 17, 1946: Byrus Bork and Gill Post returns Tuesday from a deer hunting trip at Sargents.
Both sighted a buck at the same time and both fired at it simultaneously.
The usual result in such cases is that the hunters kill one another and the deer escapes, but this time the deer had only one bullet in him.
The usual result in such cases is that there is a dispute over who shot the deer, and one of the hunters kills the other and takes the deer, but Bork and Post came to an easy compromise and each took half of the animal.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1971: The Salida Hospital board approved the idea for a heliport Salida Hospital during their meeting Tuesday night.
The board learned that the estimated cost for the project is $5,000.
The county has pledged its support and cooperation in the project.
Suggestions for changes to improve the pad include putting the overhead electric lines underground and installing a light at each of the four corners.
Plans call for a 50 foot by 50 foot paved landing pad.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1996: Thanks to a rash of emergency calls Sunday morning, the county brand inspector, a wildlife officer and volunteer firefighters wound up working as cowboys on Monarch Pass.
A semi carrying a load of 46 head of cattle overturned on the pass Sunday about one mile west of Garfield at about 11:15 am.
The driver was not injured in the accident and the cattle received only minor scrapes.
Chaffee County Sheriff Ronny Bergmann said witnesses reported the driver of the rig from Gunnison Trucking was traveling east on the downgrade off the pass at less than 5 miles an hour, when the rear of the semi began sliding around.
The pass had received about 4 to 6 in of wet snow through the night and into the morning.
Road conditions were icy and snow packed in spots.
