140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1882: John Kelley was drunk and disorderly.
He was taken in and lodged in the calaboose awhile and then taken before Justice Bowne who fined him five dollars and costs, making nine dollars in all.
Not having the chink, a ball and chain was attached to his leg and he was left on the street by policeman Modle to work while Modle went to attend other matters.
Kelley concluded to leave, so he picked up the ball, went down to the bridge, jumped down on the island and secreted himself in the brush.
But Modle tracked him up, marched him to the calaboose and is dieting the young man on bread and water.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 20, 1922: Salida is paving its streets with dinosaurs, mastodons, gheewhizzicusses and other prehistoric animals which used to roam up and down F street when flappers and bobbed hair and things like that were not thought of.
When the prehistorica became tired of living and delinquent as members of the Commercial club, they walked out to the city gravel pit and buried themselves.
A few days ago the workmen at the city gravel pit dug up the foreleg of a mastodon, which is about five times the size of a similar bone of a horse.
J.H. Freeman pieced it with plaster and placed it on exhibition in the Salida Mail window.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 10, 1947: The Montgomery Circus which was to have given two performances in Salida Monday, had to call off the night performance because one of its tracks, containing the electric generating plant and many of the seats, was wrecked on Monarch Pass at 5 last evening.
The truck developed brake trouble and the driver, attempting to shift gears, stripped them.
The truck sped down the pass for a mile out of braking control until it turns sideways and skidded 100 feet, before it turned over at the highway department headquarters in Garfield.
State Patrolman Carl Dowell was informed that the driver’s name was Whitey Lee, but he was unable to locate him.
He was unhurt, but W. H. James, 62, who was riding in the truck, received a broken hip, and H.C. Morgan, 31, another writer, was badly skinned up.
They were taken to the Rio Grande Hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 21, 1972: The firecracker menace raised its head this year at Riverside Park during the weekend festivities.
One incident reported could have had very serious effects.
A firecracker was thrown into a baby buggy with its valuable cargo inside. The alert mother grabbed the baby from the buggy before the thing exploded.
Chief Harry Cable and his staff always do a commendable job and can’t be expected to be everywhere at once. However, this incident does point to the need for speedy and adequate penalties when violators are caught.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1997: Workers were busy Monday repairing a broken plated glass window on Shear Visions Beauty Salon.
The window was broken shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West First Street, when a verbal altercation turned physical.
Salida police arrested two men for disorderly conduct. No one was seriously injured in the incident.
The shop is operated by Linda Bese and the building is owned by Larry Cicerelli.
Estimated value of the damage, including the 84-by-76-inch window, installation and repainting of the sign on the glass, is expected to exceed $300.
