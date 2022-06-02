140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1882: Kelley, one of the men who broke into a freight car and stole some boots some time ago, was yesterday found guilty.
Judge Helm sentenced him to sixty days in the county jail and to pay a fine of one hundred dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 2, 1922: Bonanza mining camp is patiently awaiting a move by Salida to construct a road, connecting this city with that place before the Rawley mine opens.
John E. Ashley of Bonanza writes The Mail: “Keep up the campaign for a road. Salida can help us and Bonanza will appreciate it.”
T.E. Flickenger of Bonanza was in Salida last week and called at the office of the Mail.
“Salida will overlook one of its best opportunities if it fails to build that road. We will have 500 miners working there very soon and Salida is their natural market if that road is built.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 5, 1947: Howard E. Elakey has taken over the management of the Crews-Beggs Mercantile Company department store in Salida, and is now in full charge.
The present staff of the store will be retained, including Miss Pearl Lunnon and Miss Martha Glover, who will continue to serve their many friends.
Miss Dorothy Knickerbocker of the 1947 graduating class of Salida High School, has been employed as office girl and will be trained as the bookkeeper.
J.J. McKenna and Patrick McKenna have completely retired from the business.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 1, 1972: Mountain Bell District Manager Clint Kreutzer said today all is in readiness for cutting over the Salida telephone exchange to direct distance dialing service.
The switchover will come at 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning. All that remains to be done at this point, Kreutzer said, is “The transposition of a few wires.”
The project, which has been several months in progress, involved installation of DDD equipment in the Salida exchange and cable link-up with long distance switching equipment at Colorado Springs.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1997: The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office was notified late last week of a break-in and burglary near the old mining town of Turret.
According to a Sheriff’s Office document, Lewis Gray filed a report late last week, stating that his cabin, located off CR 184, had been burglarized.
The report indicates the suspect or suspects who burglarized the home made off with about $500 worth of goods and vandalized the home.
“It appeared that they kicked (the door) in, breaking the latch from the door jamb,” the report indicated.
The exact date of the burglary hasn’t been determined at the time of the report.
Gray apparently locked up the cabin in the fall of 1996 and hadn’t returned until last week.
Upon finding the mess associated with the break-in, Gray cleaned up the premises, making the investigation a little more difficult to carry out.
After Gray cleaned up, there was absolutely no crime scene, the sheriff’s report stated.
