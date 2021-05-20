140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1881: A new time table goes into effect on the Denver and Rio Grande tomorrow.
Trains leave here as follows: For Denver, 9:05 A.M. and 8:03 P.M. For Leadville, 6:15 A.M. and 7:10 P.M. For Silver Creek, now called Shirley, 6:20 A.M. and 5 P.M. The Maysville train leaves Poncha 5:35 P.M. Arrive from Shirley 9 A.M. and 8:30 P.M.
The evening train from Denver remains twenty minutes. Other trains passing stop from five to ten minutes.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 20, 1921: Eighteen men were put back to work in the D.& R.G. shops Wednesday.
These include three machinists and helpers, one blacksmith and several rearmen. The machinist department is now filled to the quota of last year, the blacksmith force is only one less than last year and the car department is short only ten men.
Some of the men were out of the city when called for duty but all will be on the job in a few days.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 13, 1946: Two maroon Chevrolet autos of 1942 model figured in car thefts here Saturday night. One car belonging to John Orrill was stolen from the Argys garage and has not been located.
While looking for it, Sheriff Emmett Shewalter, Chief of Police Masters, and State Patrolman Carl Dowell located a stolen car abandoned and out of gas near The Saddle Club on Highway 50.
The car bore a Trinidad license plate, which the Trinidad police stated was stolen from the auto of a man who died a few days ago.
Search of the trunk revealed a Wichita, Kansas, license, and the police of that city stated that the car was stolen there.
George Argys drove into his father’s garage at midnight Saturday and found the door open.
George did not suspect a burglar but he later recalled seeing a soldier with an overseas cap standing near the gas pump in front of the place.
Dick Argys discovered Sunday morning that the car was stolen.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 24, 1971: An estimated 3,000 gallons of gasoline leaked into the Arkansas River Saturday after a trailer loaded with 9,000 gallons of gasoline rolled over the north bank of U.S. 50 about noon one and one-tenth mile east of Swissvale, according to investigating patrolman Cliff Watson.
Watson said the likelihood of an explosion or fire was great, and the Salida Fire Department stood by with a tank truck and equipment to fight a fuel fire.
No explosions or fire occurred.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1996: Crossroads Café “where delicious meets nutritious” opened Memorial Day weekend with a “soft opening,” with a grand opening set for June 1. Salida’s newest eatery is at 113 E. Sackett Ave., in the former location of Honey Bear Health Foods.
Owners are Rick and Becky Takancic with partner Bill Harrington, owner of Honey Bear. They specialize in creative, health conscious cuisine.
