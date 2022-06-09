140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1882: Sam Wooley and brother and E. Wallahan are reported in Buena Vista jail for stealing and killing cattle.
Sam ran a butcher shop here in the red front not long since.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 6, 1922: Fifty acres of lettuce have been planted this year in the Salida district, which is a better start than was expected two months ago.
The crop will undoubtedly be a success and there will be many hundreds of acres of lettuce in after years.
The Lettuce association is planning a loading station for Salida.
Some of the officers were down from Buena Vista last week to see the Salida Bottling Company plant which is now unoccupied.
It is located on the railroad with a loading platform already built.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 11, 1947: A new business will be opened in Salida Saturday at 109 Lower F street, where the Commercial Cafe formerly was located.
The Empire Stores, which own nine stores in Colorado, are launching the new business with Arthur Bonocini as local manager.
As an introduction to the people of Salida, gifts valued at $300 will be distributed on the opening day.
There will also be gifts of gas masks and combat masks and water carriers for the children.
The store will handle washing machines, radios, hot water heaters of oil, gas and electric types, refrigerators and other household equipment.
The store will also have a big supply of sporting goods, fishing tackle, fishing boots, 7-man rubber boats, army blankets, hammocks and other army supplies.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1972: With the famed Arkansas River Boat races just one day away, some 40 boaters, including some of the world’s best, were expected in Salida over the weekend for the Saturday slalom and the Sunday downriver events.
More than 25 boaters had registered for the races by Friday morning, with about 20 more expected to arrive Friday evening and early Saturday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1997: Caring and Sharing has been providing free clothing, household goods and other items to people in the community for several years.
That may come to a halt, if people continue to deposit their junk in the alley between D and E streets, next to Caring and Sharing.
In spite of a large sign in the alley, warning people not to dump mattresses, appliances and other items in the alley when the agency is closed, a huge load of garbage, including four mattresses, was left at Caring and Sharing’s doorstep last weekend.
Not only is this a nuisance it is also expensive.
Caring and Sharing, a charitable organization operated by Helen Nachtrieb and other volunteers, must foot the bill for hauling the trash to the county landfill.
Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs said if people doing illegal dumping at Caring and Sharing can be identified they will be arrested.
