140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1881: The toll road committee at Saint Elmo returned from Tincup last Thursday.
They reported that $100 was raised at that place towards opening the new snow road, on that side, to the top of the range, and that work will be commenced about next Tuesday.
The citizens there are willing to subscribe liberally to the stock of a new company, but will have nothing to do with the old one.
The businessmen of Alpine will subscribe liberally to the stock of a new company, and somewhere in the neighborhood of $2,000 of which the stock will be taken in Saint Elmo. This with the amount taken at Alpine and Virginia City, would raise sufficient money to buy out the old company and put the road in good order.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 11, 1921: Ford Etter sustained deep gashes over and under his left eye yesterday morning at about 6:30 o’clock by a train line that broke as he was working under a car.
He was knocked unconscious for a few minutes and after coming to was taken to the D. & R. G. Hospital where his wounds were dressed, several stitches were taken.
Mister Etter is the night car man in the yards and the accident happened when he was at work under a car.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 7, 1946: Herman Deeg, well known baker, who had been a resident of Salida since 1903, was found dead this morning in his cabin on the Mesa, adjoining the home of Mrs. Charles Subry.
He had not been in good health.
When Mrs. Subry saw there was no smoke issuing from the cabin chimney, she made an investigation. Evidently he had fallen across the bed last night while undressing.
Mr. Deeg had worked as a baker for the late Charles Subry for many years and they were close friends. Mr. Deeg retired several years ago.
He was born in Hildgortsheuseh, Wurttenburg, Germany on July 3, 1884, He had never been married.
His only known relative is a brother who lives in New York. Henry Coors of Bear Creek was his friend.
The body is at Stewart Mortuary awaiting funeral arrangements.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1971: A fifteen-unit apartment house is scheduled for construction north of Mt. Shavano Manor and next to a proposed nursing home, both planned by Kingsman Industries, according to Larry Hartman, a general contractor from Colorado Springs.
The one and one-half story apartment complex, to be called “Kingsman Manor,” is being built in conjunction with the proposed nursing home, “Autumn Manor,” which recently was contracted for location on the block north of Mt. Shavano Manor. The block is encompassed by 15th and 16th Streets on the north and south and has east and west boundaries of J and K streets.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1996: Buena Vista Democrat, rancher and film maker Curtis Imrie threw his hat into the political ring at Friday night’s forum in Salida, which featured all five Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.
Imrie, who left his options open late last year when he declined to formally enter the race for Colorado’s House District 61, will challenge incumbent Republican Scott McInnis for his 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
