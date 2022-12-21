140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1883: The new fire-bell tower bears a striking resemblance to the pyramid of Cheops.
It furnishes a complete and effective look-out station over all the level expanse on which Salida is built.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 22, 1922: Melville Kaess, thirteen-year-old son of Mr.and Mrs. W.E. Kaess, suffered a painful injury Friday when he sustained a fractured arm.
He was working with the feed grinder when his hand caught under the belt and was carried over the pulley.
The bone in his left arm was broken between the wrist and elbow.
A physician was called who set the arm.
The next day he was brought to Salida where an ex-ray picture was taken.
The injured member is getting along nicely.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 16, 1947: Almost nine hundred chest X-rays were taken by the T.B. mobile unit during the three days it was here last week, according to Mrs. E.C. Greunler, local chairman.
The unit was open from 2 to 5 and from 7 to 9 each day. The load had been so well divided by Mrs. R.F. Dickinson, appointment chairman, that about 300 patients were sent through each day.
The 900 included a number of senior high pupils but no children less than 12 years of age were included.
The mobile unit was set up just south of the junior high building and offices and dressing rooms were established in the school.
The commercial department assisted in typing the names of those who had pictures taken.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 20, 1972: The Monarch Quarry operations of the Colorado Fuel and Iron Corporation have been suspended for the season. It is customarily shut-down during the months of cold weather.
A company spokesman said today production ceased on the 15th of December and all but a skeleton force was laid off on that date.
A few workmen were kept on the job to see to cleanup and repair work. They will be furloughed at the first of the year.
During production months the quarry employs a crew in excess of thirty men.
The shutdown also means the Rio Grande Railroad won’t be running a daily train to the quarry; however, a railroad official said no trainmen will be laid off. Those who have been on the quarry run will be placed back into the Salida mainline pool.
The quarry, which supplies limestone for the CF&I mills at Pueblo, will reopen about the first of May.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1997: Holiday retail business is, for the most part, booming in downtown Salida.
Several local shops are reporting an increase in holiday sales compared to 1996, and almost every business seems to be enjoying success at least consistent with last year.
“Business is great,” said Terry Barkett, owner of the Fresh Ideas Gallery. “We’re selling lots and lots more wine than we did last year. I haven’t been able to keep stocked.”
Barkett said she has been able to count on Salidans to keep her business booming.
“I’m very grateful for the local support,” she said. “I feel very fortunate indeed.”
