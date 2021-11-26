140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 26, 1881: Thanksgiving day was duly kept in Salida.
There were the usual number of turkeys placed before the usual number of hungry individuals, and there was the usual amount of exhilarating fluids swallowed by the usual number of thirsty individuals.
Services had been announced for the church and in consequence a congregation assembled, but there was no minister to bid them welcome.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 25, 1921: The Rev. J.B White, pastor of St. Joseph’s church, returned Wednesday from a two weeks Eastern trip made for the purpose of securing teachers for the parochial school, which will be opened here next September.
He made arrangements in Chicago for four Benedictine sisters, members of the same religious order which conducts Mt. St. Scholastica academy in Cañon City.
The parochial school will be opened in the old church building, which will be remodeled to provide for 100 or more pupils of the lower grades temporarily until a new parochial school is erected to teach all grades.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1946: A committee of boys appeared before the city council last night to request that the skating pond at Albright’s place on Highway 50 be released for the coming season.
The city council adopted the suggestion and ordered Street Commissioner Glenn to arrange for the filling of the pond.
The Albrights have agreed to another lease.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1971: Upwards of twenty-five Mountain Mail news carriers will be treated to a trip to Monte Vista this Saturday to witness the Salida-Monte Vista AA championship football game.
According to General Manager Kirby Ward, a Continental Trailways bus has been chartered for the outing.
It will leave the offices of the Mountain Mail at 10:30 a.m.
Ward said adult supervision, special box lunches and game tickets will all be provided.
“It’s our way,” Ward said, “of saying thanks to these fine kids who’ve worked so hard and often so late delivering papers during our conversion. They’ve earned it, and we hope every one of them will get a chance to come along with us.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1996: Salida’s traditional Christmas shopping season opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, with the arrival of Santa Claus on the city fire truck, the Parade of Lights and the lighting of Christmas Mountain USA.
At least 12 stationary floats are now entered in the parade of lights, and will be at locations from Third and F streets to the cul-de-sac at the north of F.
Free hot chocolate and hot cider, provided by the Salida Merchants Association, will be served by Rotarians in the Pueblo Bank and Trust parking lot, where Santa will also visit with youngsters in his workshop.
