140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: At about eleven o’clock last night fire was discovered by the night watchman on the second floor of the railroad hotel.
The members of the hose company had most of them just left the convention at the opera house and in an incredibly short space of time had their car out and were at the scene of the conflagration.
The hose was attached to the plug at the corner of F and Front streets, and it was found that it could only be made to reach the fire by extending it directly across the river, which was accordingly done.
By this time the flames were pouring out of two windows of the second story and leaping up the freshly painted woodwork to the roof.
When the water was turned on it went to the spot with the force of a forty horse-power engine and in five minutes the fire was under control, and in a quarter of an hour the last spark was out.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 13, 1923: Doubt whether Serafino Vigil, 18-year-old youth, had been drowned in the river below Wellsville Feb. 9 was set aside Sunday afternoon when part of his body was recovered from the hole in which he was drowned.
The father of the boy has stood by the river bank every day since the accident grappling with hooks for the recovery of the body. State Mine Inspector Dick Murray used several rounds of dynamite several weeks ago in an effort to raise the body.
Mr. Murray said the body could not have been swept out of the hole and it undoubtedly was buried in an eddy of sand.
The father of the boy made daily trips to the scene and with the aid of friends continued the search. They were rewarded Sunday afternoon when the grappling hook first brought up a piece of the boy’s shirt in which they found his watch. Later the hook brought up one of the boy’s legs severed below the knee.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 8, 1948: Mayor Doveton expects to meet with railroad officials to discuss a new bridge across the river to replace the one recently condemned. People going to and from the shops and yards are now required to cross on the F street bridge.
The foot bridge was not only a convenience to the employees but enabled volunteer railroad firemen to get to the shops quickly when an alarm was sounded.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 16, 1973: Chaffee County appears to be on the verge of ridding itself of the hundreds of junked cars which have dotted the landscape since the statewide ban on open burning made it difficult for salvage dealers and private individuals to put the hulks in a form acceptable for recycling.
Representatives of a Denver firm which operates a portable car crusher will be in Salida Tuesday to survey the situation and to confer with the county commissioners.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 16, 1998: Chaffee fire and law enforcement officials have caught March Madness.
Only they won’t be playing basketball for a trip to the Final Four. Instead a couple of local charities are on their minds.
The first “Guns & Hoses” benefit basketball game, pitting law enforcement officials against their fire-fighting brethren, is slated for March 27 at 7 p.m. at Buena Vista High School.
