140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 7, 1880: Messrs. N.M. Pope, M.H. Curtis and T.E.S. Heatherly, have been prospecting for some time on Mt. Princeton, in the neighborhood of the Hortense Mine, and have struck a prospect which gives excellent promise.
They have three leads and have only worked assessment so far, but have made arrangements to continue work and develop it both by work on shaft and by tunneling.
The ore so far makes a fine promise, being fine grained silver bearing galena. No assays have been made, but there is no doubt but that it will run and assay heavily.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 3, 1920: The City council last night instructed a committee to ascertain the cost of placing signs at the street corners giving the names of the streets.
This is an improvement for which The Mail has made many pleas and it is gratifying to note that it is on its way to accomplishment.
The council instructed the police to see that the ordinance relating to riding bicycles on the sidewalks is enforced.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 31, 1945: American Superforts warned 12 Japanese industrial cities by leaflet today that they are next on the B-29 fire bomb list, as the rampaging Third Fleet was revealed to have destroyed or damaged at least 1,023 enemy ships and 1,247 planes in 21 days.
A fleet of Superforts, dropping 720,000 “death leaflets” on the 12 cities with a combined population of 1,300,000 repeated during the night the first bold pre-invasion raid announcement made to the Japanese by the 20th air force days ago.
Citizens of 11 middle-sized centers were warned then to flee for their lives, and six of the cities were promptly bombed. Four of the cities were re-visited with leaflets today.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 3, 1970: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police “always get their man,” but Chaffee County law enforcement doesn’t do badly.
Alertness and cooperation were the keys to the apprehension of two juveniles who officers said last night took a 1964 compact sedan owned by Lee Myers of Salida.
The two youths, ages 16 and 17, were stopped on eight-mile hill, just east of Skyline Drive in Canon City by Sgt. C.F. Rodden of the Colorado Highway Patrol. Rodden was on his way back to Salida after taking care of some business in Canon City when he heard a bulletin about the stolen car. He said the two youths driving the car told him they were headed for Pueblo.
The youths were taken to Canon City where they were placed under custody of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. They were brought to Salida Monday and held in the county jail until charges are filed in juvenile court.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 3, 1995: An A&S Construction pickup truck, eastbound on U.S. 50 went up the bank on the south side of the road and rolled onto its top, spilling about 100 gallons of gas onto the highway about a half mile east of Swissvale at 5:30 p.m. yesterday.
There were no injuries in the accident.
The truck was heading to Cañon City, the home base of A&S Construction, when the accident occurred.
