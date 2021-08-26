140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 27, 1881: J. T. Hall has concluded to locate in Salida and open a restaurant and Oyster House.
He will still run his Saguache establishment, running the Salida establishment as a supply depot for the surrounding country.
He will open in the building now occupied by Dr. Parsons’ restaurant.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 26, 1921: The State Reformatory team is looking for revenge.
They will be down here Sunday to meet to the Salida team and to get even for the defeat of two weeks ago.
Both teams are strong and the Salida fans are assured of a game worthwhile going along way to see.
The Salida team deserves the support of the community for the manner in which it has met the best teams of the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 29, 1946: Salida airport offered a haven last night to an airplane taking a child from Durango to Colorado Springs, when a storm at Cañon City made crossing of the mountains too dangerous.
The storm hit the Cañon City airport and the pilot headed for Salida, arriving here at 7 o’clock.
The child is a victim of polio. Pilot Buchanan was flying a Stinson single-engine plane which is privately owned.
His passenger was 2-year-old Charles Johnson who was being taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
After the landing here a call was made to Pueblo for an ambulance but none was available.
An automobile with sand, which was comfortable for the small child, left here at midnight.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 23, 1971: Eleven pieces of an unidentified human body have been recovered from the Arkansas River, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s officer said that eight inquiries of missing persons have come into the office, but after two or three questions about the missing persons appearance, the possibilities were eliminated.
The first piece was found August 14 in the river between Coaldale and Cotopaxi by a fisherman.
The man’s weight is estimated at 185 lb and 6 ft in height.
Authorities said there are no scars on the body on the pieces they have recovered.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported that no new members of the body we’re found this weekend when several search and rescue people from Fremont County Search and Rescue Inc., were hunting along the river.
Pieces missing now include the forearm and upper arm of the right side, lower left leg, and lower torso.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug 28, 1996: For the second time in less than five years, the home of Terry Overstreet has caught fire.
Overstreet, who lives Northeast of Salida on CR190, called the County Dispatch Center Monday at 11:56 p.m., claiming the house was on fire.
According to Kent Maxwell CC FPD’s media relations officer, Overstreet’s daughter woke him up to tell him about the blaze.
He then made the emergency call.
Salida Fire Department responded along with the district and it marked the first time CCFPD’s new pumper truck was used in an actual emergency.
In all, 18 firefighters were on scene from both departments along with three pumper trucks three tankers and one engine.
The house suffered a lot of structural damage, Maxwell said, but as yet, no monetary estimate on the damage is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.