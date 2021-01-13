140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1881: Once fire breaks out in the business portion of town with the wind blowing a gale and the town would be swept as bare of buildings as the streets of Chicago in the great fire of 1872.
The apathy and indifference manifested by those most interested in the matter is surprising. A great many pipes and flues in use are in an unsafe condition, and a direct violation of the town ordinances.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 14, 1921: F.M. Peairs, proprietor of the Salida Transfer company has purchased the business and equipment of the Spencer Transfer company and consolidated the two businesses. The office will be on West First street in the usual place.
The Spencer transfer company was owned by the Marshall brothers. J.H. Marshall will enter the employ of Mr. Peairs and the other brother will engage in other business.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 14, 1946: Salida B.P.O. Elks No. 808 will again sponsor the March of Dimes dance at their home, Jan. 26.
The dance will be under the direct supervision of the Elks entertainment committee, but all proceeds will be turned over to the Chaffee County Chapter for Infantile Paralysis.
The Chaffee County Fund has been called upon several times for financial aid and assistance with this dread disease.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 11, 1971: Roy S. Glenn had no quarrel with the charge – yes he was guilty of littering public property.
But why, he asked, was it all right for the game and fish officer who issued the ticket to do the same thing?
Glenn, 18 years old, told County Judge Don F. Meyers today, that Kenneth C. Wagner, a game and fish officer had written out his ticket and then tore off some ticket stubs and thrown them on the ground.
Glenn was ticketed after he threw a pop can on the Mt. Shavano fish hatchery recreation area grounds. The offense of littering is punishable by a $100 fine or 30 days in jail.
“I thought I picked them up,” Wagner told the court.
“No you didn’t, I have the stubs at my house,” Glenn said.
“It isn’t all right for anyone to litter,” Judge Meyers told Glenn.
“If this occurred,” the judge said to Wagner, “you’re just as guilty as he is.”
The judge said he would not accept Glenn’s plea of guilty. “Case is dismissed.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 10, 1996: Chaffee County’s Baby New Year has arrived.
Kaylin Leigh Garcia, daughter of Richard and Leah Garcia of Salida, made her entrance into the world Monday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins a brother, Jordan Makenzie Garcia, 17 months.
Grandparents are Ron and El Loise Carpenter of Salida, Dennis and Debbie Garcia of Tracy, Calif.
Great-grandparents are Louise Bunker of Moffat and Diane Colton of California.
As the first baby of the new year, Kaylin received a long list of gifts for herself and her family.
