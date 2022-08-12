140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1882: From Hugh Boone, who came down from Chaffee and Garfield this morning, we learn that the Madonna smelter is running right along and is turning out a car load of bullion daily.
The mines in that vicinity are showing up better than ever.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 11, 1922: Permission to abandon the line from Buena Vista to Romley was denied the Colorado & Southern, according to word coming from Washington.
The company sought permission on the grounds that the line served the mines of the Romley district and these are now closed.
The company’s petition was opposed by Chaffee county on the grounds that the road also serves the people living in the Romley district. It was also contended that the mines may reopen.
The company pays a large share of the taxes of Chaffee County, which would be wiped out if the line were abandoned.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 13, 1947: Don’t try to send in a fire alarm through the fire alarm system. Twenty-four glass battery cells fell off a shelf at the fire department last night and were smashed on the floor.
Replacements will have to be obtained from Denver, and until they are installed the fire alarm system will not be in operation.
Use the telephone. It is not necessary to give the number. Merely tell central to report a fire.
The batteries had been in the same location for twenty-five years and appeared to be solid. They rested on two glass supports. One of the glass shelves apparently crystalized and broke, letting the glass cells fall.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1972: A minor was picked up by the State Patrol Thursday, after he tried to get away from a counselor at the top of Monarch Pass.
He had told the counselor that he was going to run when they got back to Denver, so the counselor started to turn back for Lake City. The minor struck him and jumped from the car. He was apprehended between Colorado 285 and 291 and held for Michigan juvenile authorities.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 11, 1997: At the confluence of the South and North Forks of Chalk Creek, some 10,000 feet above sea level in the Rocky Mountains, sits one of Colorado’s historical gems.
St. Elmo, an old mining town that flourished during the late 1800s, now has more tourists than miners walking its streets, but its character has remained largely intact.
Just ask Arno Herzog. The 81-year-old often finds himself walking among the town’s old wooden buildings, many of them dated as early as 1880.
Herzog has spent countless hours helping restore St. Elmo since he retired to the Mount Princeton area about 10 years ago.
One of his favorite spots is the jail behind town hall. Pieced together by logs, the jail has two dark, windowless holes, the only amenity being a wooden frame bed.
“Put a little straw in there, and you’ve got a first-class bed,” Herzog chuckled as he peered into a cell one afternoon.
That’s the beauty of St. Elmo. With a little storytelling, St. Elmo comes to life; the props are already in place, altered little from the town’s first years.
