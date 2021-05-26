140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1881: Late Sunday, Isaac Brener, a late arrival from Jerusalem, was in town peddling dry goods and notions, and some fellows stole a lot of goods from him.
He went before Justice Hawkins and wore out a search warrant, but soon after the thieves got hold of him and told him if he would set up the whiskey for the crowd they would tell him where the goods were.
He set ‘em up, but upon going to the place where his goods were said to be they were not there. They then said if he would give them eight dollars they would tell him.
He gave them the eight dollars and found the goods at the place designated by them.
Brener refused to tell who the thieves were, saying that they had threatened to shoot him if he gave them away.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 24, 1921: Somebody is in for a “rasberrying”, which is the ex-servicemen’s way of expressing their censure.
The veterans of the Civil War, finding that they are growing too old to attend the arrangements for Memorial day, turned the matter over to a younger generation. The World War veterans waited patiently for someone to ask them to attend the meeting to assist with the arrangements, but they waited in vain. When the program was published in The Mail last Tuesday the World War Veterans found they were on the outside looking in.
World War veterans are included in the invitation to all patriotic citizens to march in the parade, but no specific mention is made. They were given no definite place in the parade and no place was announced as set apart for them in the theater. In fact they have received no consideration whatever.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 23, 1946: Mr. W.B. Lawrence, traffic manager and Sales for the Monarch Air Lines Inc., formerly Rey Wilson, Inc., who have just recently been named operators for the Air Line Feeder Service for Salida and vicinity will be guest at an informal luncheon meeting Thursday noon May 23rd sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. To acquaint all interested persons with the situation as it stands now.
All persons interested in this new service are invited to attend this meeting. Please make reservations at the Chamber of Commerce prior to Thursday noon.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1971: Dr. Victor Veltri was elected Wednesday night to succeed Fritz Rundell as president of the Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association.
Other officers elected Wednesday are George Everell, vice-president; George Oyler, secretary; Larry Hughes, treasurer.
The association directors voted to plan a family celebration July 4. Rundell and Glenn Watmore will head preparations.
The July 4 celebration will be held at the rodeo grounds near Poncha Springs.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 30, 1996: An Illinois company interested in purchasing Colorado rail lines that merger hopefuls Union pacific and Southern Pacific railroads are hoping to abandon, has secured up to $70 million in financing and is trying to set up a meeting with the Gov. Roy Romer to enlist his support.
As part of their merger proposal, UP-SP is planning to abandon 350 miles of track in southern Colorado, including the Towner Line from just east of Pueblo to Kansas and the Tennessee Pass Line which runs west from Cañon City through the Upper Arkansas Valley to Dotsero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.