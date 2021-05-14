140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1881: The agitation of the State capital question has brought Salida prominently before the people of the State during the last few weeks. The haughty citizen of the temporary capital of course sneers at the idea, as the old settlers sneer at everything that did not cross the plains before 1860, but that does not settle the question.
Salida will receive the support of many more good people in the northern part of the State than Denver citizens would believe and of this fact Denver will become painfully aware soon after the votes are counted.
In addition to her other advantages Salida will be the capital of the State.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1921: M. Greenberg went down to Pueblo last Thursday to meet his wife and four children, who arrived that day from Russian Poland, after having endured the hardships of war for seven years. They had been trying for six years to reach America.
After leaving their home town they were three months in making the journey to Pueblo, which under ordinary circumstances would require not more than three weeks.
After reaching Pueblo two of the children contracted measles and the family is under quarantine for three weeks. Mr. Greenberg has a home prepared for them and when the children are able to be out he will bring them to Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 9, 1946: Chief of Police Masters fears Salida’s famous safety record may not last until he can get some rubber “stop” signs for the intersections to replace those that are wearing out.
The city council has been trying for months to buy the signs but they are not available. The council also has had an order in for an electric traffic signal at First and F streets for several years without results.
The signs at Third and G streets and at Second and E are nearly worn out and the sign on F Street and First is not satisfactory.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1971: The Salida Schools will start microfilming of records this fall, superintendent of schools Charles Melien said today.
He and Dr. Leo Leonardi learned Thursday at a meeting of the Board of Cooperative Services in Glenwood Springs that a microfilm camera will be available for use here this fall.
The microfilm reader will be shared among the board’s schools, and the records will be stored in Salida at a central vault.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 22, 1996: Kesner seventh grade students helped Colorado State Forest Service employees plant 2800 seedling Ponderosa pine trees near Buena Vista Friday.
Kathryn Hargrave, Colorado State Forest Service Forester, arranged for the students to help with the planting when Kesner science teacher Dr. Doug Horton came in to the CSFS office earlier in the year to introduce himself and mentioned that he’d like his students to be able to get in on some projects.
The area that the students planted is CSFS land that had been harvested of trees over 10 years ago.
The Forest Service contracted to plant seedlings on the land to replace the trees harvested.
