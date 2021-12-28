140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 31, 1881: Mister William Bacon, who lives a few miles above Salida near the banks of the Arkansas River, was badly hurt yesterday morning by the accidental discharge of a shotgun in his house.
A few days ago Mr. Bacon had his shotgun out for the purpose of shooting magpies, and when he returned to the house he stood the gun up against the wall inside.
Yesterday morning Mr. Bacon’s stepson, George Bowers, a young man of about 17 years, took off his coat before he sat down to breakfast and hung it on the gun.
When he got up from the breakfast table he took his coat from the gun and in doing so the gun was knocked down.
As it struck the floor both barrels we’re discharged and took effect on the back of Mr. Bacon’s right shoulder, inflicting a painful but not dangerous wound.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 3, 1922: After an inspection of the accounts of Phil Gallagher, money order clerk at the post office, a shortage of upwards of $1,100 was discovered by the inspectors who came here for that purpose.
When assistant postmaster Dunsmore went to the hospital for an operation in September, Gallagher took over the work of the assistant postmaster.
The other clerks handling cash were required to obtain a receipt for money turned over to him.
Vincent DeVoe reported that Gallagher was two weeks behind with his receipts to him.
When the time approached for W.S. Buchanan to be checked out as postmaster, DeVoe says he informed Gallagher that he must have receipts or he would notify the postmaster.
DeVoe says Gallagher promised to hand him all the receipts the following day but that night he disappeared.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 4, 1947: State patrolman Carl Dowell said it 200 times during 1946, and he intends to keep on saying it in 1947.
What he said when he pulled up alongside of motorists was: “Buddy, what’s the big idea?”
Dell handed out 100 “plead guilty” tickets and 100 summonses.
Three-fourths of them were in the Salida area and one-fourth in the Buena Vista area.
The Salida justices of the peace collected $3,063 in fines.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 27, 1971: An experiment to determine the popularity of wintertime swimming in the Salida area is proving successful if early attendance figures are any indicator.
Salida Hot Springs pool manager I.A. Morgan reports an average attendance of 70 since the pool was opened, for the first time in the winter, on the day after Christmas.
Idea for greater utilization of the pool came from city councilman Ed Bradbury at an early December meeting of the city fathers.
In making the proposal Bradbury noted that hot water swimming is extremely popular with skiers following a session on the slopes in several other Colorado resort communities.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1996: Cosmic Echo, a drum source, rhythm center and “gallimaufry,” brings something new and different to Salida.
Owners George A. Mossman and Moira Forsythe carry a variety of African and East Indian drums and other rhythm instruments.
Group and individual instruction are available.
The word gallimaufry, Forsythe explained, means a collection of various things, and that is what Cosmic Echo is.
Besides a variety of drums, they carry some works by local artists, chimes and other rhythm instruments, such as rain sticks made in Chile.
