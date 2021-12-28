Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.