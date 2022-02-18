140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1882: G.S. Huggins’ second-hand store was the scene Tuesday night of a bungling piece of work on the part of two or three burglars.
An entrance was effected by tearing off two or three boards at the rear of the building. Once in the burglars helped themselves to cigars, pencils and notions, revolvers and guns to the amount of two or three hundred dollars, more or less.
When they got ready to leave they knocked out one of the windows at the front.
The noise of the breaking glass awoke Marshal Stingley, who was in his room in the next building.
He rushed down and captured one man and in short time the second man was taken in and a good portion of the stolen property recovered.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 21, 1922: Wilbur Jackson Bryant, 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ross Bryant, suffered the loss of his left eye Sunday afternoon, when an old-fashioned railroad torpedo, with which he was playing, exploded.
It may be necessary to remove the eye.
The boy and several companions were playing in front of the Bryant home.
Wilbur had found an old torpedo in the alley but he did not know what it was. He decided to break it open on the sidewalk with a hammer.
His screams attracted the attention of William Hoffracker and other neighbors and the boy was taken to the D.& R.G. Hospital.
The boy is a second-grade pupil at Central school.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 19, 1947: Applications for homes in the new Hot Springs Housing Units for Veterans of World War II and their families should be made at the Selective Services office, 201 F street, in Salida.
The housing units are to be turned over to the City of Salida about March 15 and will be ready for occupancy about April 1.
The Housing Project consists of twenty units, one efficiency, rents for $21 per month; seven 1-bedroom units for $24 per month; six 2-bedroom units for $27 per month; six 3-bedroom units for $30 per month.
Lights and water are furnished with tenants paying for Butane gas used.
All units are furnished.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 21, 1972: A daily series newscast originating from the editorial rooms of the Mountain Mail will be launched this week over radio station KVRH.
First broadcast will be Wednesday.
Announcement of the new feature was made jointly today by general manager Kirby Ward of the Mountain Mail and Bill Murphy, general manager of KVRH.
Newscaster is to be the Mountain Mail managing editor Bill Orr, who has served as announcer and news director at several radio and television stations in Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 7, 1997: A Texas couple and their three children escaped injury Tuesday afternoon when their single-engine six-seat Piper Lance aircraft crashed on takeoff at the west end of Harriet Alexander Field.
The pilot, Mark Morris, 38, of Whitehouse, Texas, his wife, Paige, 34, and their children, Meagan, 12, Tyler, 10, and Ashton, 7, we’re returning home after a family ski vacation.
The plane was attempting to take off from the west end of the runway at about 2:15 p.m. and apparently did not pick up speed as it should have.
