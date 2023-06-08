140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: This is a late spring in Colorado.
There is an unusual amount of snow in the more elevated mining camps and more snow falling almost daily.
But Salida’s carbonate camp is in the land of eternal spring.
There is no time during the whole year when miners may not prospect and work to advantage.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 5, 1923: A horse and a small car collided on the Main street of Buena Vista at 4 o’clock this morning.
One horse dead. One car wrecked. One man unconscious. Three others hurt.
Night marshal Charles Crocombe of Buena Vista, Frank Harper, Leo Ferris and John Stauffer were in the car.
The car turned over three times.
Frank Harper was hurt about the head and is unconscious, Crocombe was cut about the body, John Stauffer has a dislocated shoulder and Ferris sustained several serious bruises.
The horse was so badly crippled he had to be destroyed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 5, 1948: The Alaska Tavern, located at Granite, Colorado was completely destroyed by fire about 6:00 p.m. last night, when a fire started in the light plant.
Some gasoline had been accidently spilled in the building and when the proprietors attempted to start the plant, the engine backfired, igniting the gasoline.
The tavern, which was owned by Glenn Ramsour and Raymond Hotchkiss, was located about one hundred yards from the Granite store.
Because of the lack of firefighting equipment, the building burned to the ground.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1973: FibArk Commodore John Stokes announced today that arrangements have been completed for a carnival during boat race week end June 15, 16 and 17.
Stokes said the rides and concessions will set up near Riverside park so that they will be near the booths which will again be operated this year by various local civic organizations.
He termed the carnival which is coming a “good outfit” and said that FibArk officials had been successful in negotiating a deal with the operator providing that all rides will be 35 cents with the exception of the bumper cars which will be 40 cents.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1998: Dry and windy conditions, accompanied by seasonal temperatures during the month of May, have contributed to a rapid depletion of Colorado’s mountain snowpack.
These conditions have been verified by the latest readings from SNOTEL sites, which are monitored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The SNOTEL data, which consists of snowpack and climatic data form around the state, show that most of Colorado’s snowpack has been steadily melting throughout May, and is now at well below average levels for most of the state.
The current readings are dramatically lower than a year ago, at only 35 percent of those readings.
