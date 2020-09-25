140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1880: The day for the election to take the sense of the people as to whether or not we shall incorporate as a city is near at hand, and we are now firmly convinced that incorporation will carry by a very handsome majority.
There are many reasons why all good citizens should vote to incorporate. Winter is fast approaching, and some means must be provided against conflagrations. We all know there are many buildings in the business part of the town poorly arranged for using stoves with safety to their neighbors. A wholesome and rigid ordinance would remedy the evil.
We feel certain that all good citizens are opposed to the promiscuous firing of pistols on our streets to the great danger to life and limb of the people, and it is manifest this evil can only be remedied by ordinance.
There are many sanitary measures that might be inaugurated that would prove beneficial to the town. Incorporation would create a source of revenue that could be used in beautifying our city that would invite permanent residents. Let all vote for incorporation.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 25, 1920: P.C. Bond has installed a Perfection Milking machine in his dairy as a means of solving the help shortage problem. It is the first milking machine ever used in Chaffee county.
Experimenting with it Wednesday, Mr. Bond milked fourteen cows in an hour.
He intends to enlarge his herd and probably will have another milking machine.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 26, 1945: The tenant home on the Devine ranch at Nathrop was destroyed by fire at noon Sunday, and the John M. Dawson family, occupants, lost all their household belongings and clothing except what they were wearing.
Mrs. Dawson was bathing the two children and she was wearing bedroom slippers.
The fire apparently was caused by a spark on the roof and the flames spread so quickly that the three had to hurry out of the house.
Mr. Dawson was working a mile away. Mrs. Dawson and the children lost their shoes as well as other clothing; and all the furniture.
The family is now living in the Ray Gumm summer cottage on the place.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1970: The city is building a new reservoir and perfecting the old one to allow storage of 3.5 million gallons of water to quench the thirst, wash the dishes and water the lawns of Salida residents.
The renovation is about 75 percent complete, and the new reservoir is about 40 percent finished, says Bob Brazil, city street and water commissioner. Construction began this past summer.
Total cost of the water projects is expected to run about $278,000 – with the government footing $103,000 of the costs, he said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 28, 1995: Chaffee County Planning Commission, following a well-attended public hearing, voted unanimously to recommend denial of a special land use permit for a private landing strip on a 36-acre parcel on CR 356.
Leland J. Lechner applied for the permit, to allow him to land an aircraft and take off from his driveway, which is approximately 1,000 feet in length and oriented on an east-west line.
