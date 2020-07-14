140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1880: During the week there have been a number of secret meetings and a great deal of whispering on mining matters, but it was not until late on Thursday evening that the meaning leaked out.
It was then ascertained that Mr. Lindsey, an old placer miner, had been prospecting along the Arkansas river and had found good pay dirt.
They staked one hundred and sixty acres, beginning at the foot of F street and taking up a strip along the river and extending up stream about a mile and a half.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 13, 1920: The wee small voice of a still called the officers of the law out to the section house at Browns Canyon Saturday. In the hope that information would be gained about the enormous booze supply that is reaching Salida, Sheriff Hutchinson and Marshal Bunkall and Hantpe made the raid.
They found the still and two hundred pounds of corn mash, besides a sack of whole corn, but there was no whiskey. The still was confiscated but no arrests were made.
The police must find the still, the whiskey and the man before the courts will accept the case. The whiskey being missing, the still was confiscated and will be turned over to the internal revenue officers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 12, 1945: Johnny Ferretti, 8 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ferretti, of 602 Park Ave, was struck by a car at 11 o’clock this morning near the Log Cabin Cottage Camp.
The driver of the car, J.B. Buell, of the Salida Plumbing & Appliance reported to the police that the boy suddenly made two jumps into the street while being chased by a dog. The right fender and right headlight of the car knocked him into the air.
He was treated at the Rio Grande hospital for cuts on the head and left arm. He was taken home.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1970: Ray Perschbacher becomes the new school board member to fill the vacancy created when Duane Berkey moved to Wyoming this Spring.
The Board had received requests for the position both from Perschbacher and Robert P. Rush, former school board member. At the voting stage, members of the Board were equally divided on the two candidates. Chairman Wendell Hutchinson cast the vote in favor of Perschbacher to break the tie.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 12, 1995 For the second time in two weeks, the Arkansas River claimed a boater’s life, marking the third time this year a person has died rafting on the river.
A 49-year-old man died at the upper end of the Pinball Rapid section of Browns Canyon at 12:15 p.m. yesterday when the raft he was riding in capsized.
The raft came through Canyon Doors, hit a wave at an angle and capsized,” Arkansas Headwaters Recreation District ranger Kathryn Brown said.
“They tried to bring the man, who was rather large, back into the boats but had some problems. His life jacket then came off.
The victim travelled 200 yards to the end of the rapids before he was recovered.
